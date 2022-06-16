Tartu's Car-Free Avenue opens in July with Stefan and Justament concert

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue.
Tartu's Car-Free Avenue. Source: Maanus Kullamaa
Justament and Stefan will perform at the opening concert of Tartu's Car-Free Avenue on July 1 at 7 p.m.

The concert takes place on Vabaduse Puiestee, which will be closed to cars until mid-August.

Events organized by Tartu 2024, the Tiigi Society House, and the City of Tartu such as concerts, dance nights, a food market will take place on the street instead.

A series of concerts"Tartu 2024 Presents" will take place and feature performances by Rita Ray (July 16), Horoskoop and Heidy Tamme (July 23), Raul Ojamaa (July 29), and Ewert and the Two Dragons (August 14).

The 50th-anniversary concert by KukerPillid (July 10) will take place as part of the Glasperlenspiel Festival. The Tartu Food and Wine Festival takes place on the first weekend of August with performances by Jüri Pootsmann (August 5) and Alika Milova (August 6).

During the summer program, from July 1 to August 14, Vabaduse Puiestee will be closed to traffic on weekends (Friday 6 p.m.– Sunday 11.59 p.m.).

The complete closure will take place from July 8 through to July 19, when the WRC Rally Estonia events move to the city center.

There will be seating and lounging areas, food trucks, landscaping and a new water feature on the part of Vabaduse Puiestee by the river.

Editor: Helen Wright



