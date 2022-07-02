Gallery: Car-Free Avenue opens in Tartu

A concert featuring Justament and Stefan and a bike tour around the city launched Tartu's Car Free Avenue on Friday (July 1).

This year, Car Free Avenue area will be located between Uueturu intersection and Kaarsild.

Unlike the Car Free Avenue of the past two years, this year 1+1 lanes of vehicle traffic will continue to move through the area on the side of the city center park on weekdays, and a speed limit of 30 km/h will be established.

The street space on the river side will be open to pedestrians, and four temporary pedestrian crossings will be added to the Car Free Avenue carriageway to ensure safe crossing.

The area will be close to vehicle traffic on weekends until August 14.

--

