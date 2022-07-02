Gallery: Car-Free Avenue opens in Tartu

News
Car Free Avenue's 2022 opening concert on July 1.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

A concert featuring Justament and Stefan and a bike tour around the city launched Tartu's Car Free Avenue on Friday (July 1).

This year, Car Free Avenue area will be located between Uueturu intersection and Kaarsild. 

Unlike the Car Free Avenue of the past two years, this year 1+1 lanes of vehicle traffic will continue to move through the area on the side of the city center park on weekdays, and a speed limit of 30 km/h will be established.

The street space on the river side will be open to pedestrians, and four temporary pedestrian crossings will be added to the Car Free Avenue carriageway to ensure safe crossing.

The area will be close to vehicle traffic on weekends until August 14. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:21

Gallery: Car-Free Avenue opens in Tartu

12:46

Health Insurance Fund pays out €8,000 in vaccine compensation

12:23

Estonian EU ambassador hands credentials to president of Pakistan

11:54

Over 200 children apply to be ball boys and girls at Tallinn WTA tournament

10:45

NATO colonel: 10,000 allied troops understand Estonia's defense plans

09:53

President seeking clarity on coalition agreement

01.07

Health Board urges caution on beaches after person steps on 'sea urchin' Updated

01.07

Anett Kontaveit out of Wimbledon women's doubles

01.07

Mihkelson: Creating Kaliningrad sanctions exception sends wrong signal

01.07

Swimming not recommended at Tartu's Anne Kanal

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.07

Estonia's annual inflation rises to 22 percent, highest in Eurozone

29.06

NATO agrees to divisional structure, brigade-sized unit in Estonia

01.07

Cyanobacteria confirmed at Pirita beach, Lake Peipsi Updated

01.07

Mihkelson: Creating Kaliningrad sanctions exception sends wrong signal

01.07

Health Board urges caution on beaches after person steps on 'sea urchin' Updated

01.07

Swimming not recommended at Tartu's Anne Kanal

01.07

Narva's Estonian population has increased

01.07

Estonia plans joint mid-range air defense procurement with Latvia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: