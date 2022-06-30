Bike tour, concert to open Tartu's Car Free Avenue on Friday

A bike tour an concert featuring Justament and Stefan will kick off Tartu's Car Free Avenue on Friday, July 1.

The bike tour starts at 5:30 p.m. from Kalevipoja Park, moves along Riga Street to the Vaksali viaduct, runs along the harbour railway cycle and pedestrian track to Turu Street, reaching Car Free Avenue at 6.50 p.m.

All riders are welcome to join the column at any given moment. On opening day, Justament and Stefan will perform on the stage erected in the middle of Vabaduse Avenue.

Activities will then continue throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, a training session organized by the University of Tartu Academic Sports Club will take place, you can take part in a plant tour, and the audience will be entertained by gymnasts from the gymnastics club Akros and DJ Daysleeper.

On Sunday, the Creative Centre Shate will host a children's morning and dance competition.

This year, Car Free Avenue area will be located between Uueturu intersection and Kaarsild. Unlike the Car Free Avenue of the past two years, this year 1+1 lanes of vehicle traffic will continue to move through the area on the side of the city center park on weekdays, and a speed limit of 30 km/h will be established.

The street space on the river-side will be open to pedestrians, and four temporary pedestrian crossings will be added to the Car Free Avenue carriageway to ensure safe crossing.

The area will be close to vehicle traffic on weekends until 14 August (Friday 6 p.m. – Sunday 11:59 p.m.), total closure to motor vehicles will take place from July 8–19, when WRC Rally Estonia events will be taking place on the Vabaduse Avenue section.

Construction will begin on the evening of June 28 and the area will be closed to traffic until late in the evening on July 3. Buses passing through Vabaduse Avenue will be directed to a detour via Narva Hwy until August 14.

A series of concerts will also take place throughout the summer.

The "Tartu 2024 Presents" program will feature performances by Rita Ray (July 16), Horoskoop and Heidy Tamme (July 23), Raul Ojamaa (July 29), and Ewert and the Two Dragons (August 14).

Taking place as part of the Festival Glasperlenspiel is the 50th-anniversary concert by Kukerpillid (July 10) and the first weekend in August brings the Tartu Food and Wine Festival to Vabaduse Avenue, with performances by Jüri Pootsmann (August 5), Alika Milova, and the ensemble Funkifize with Inga Tislar and Lauri Pihlap (August 6).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!