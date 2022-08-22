Gallery: Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds play Haapsalu

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in concert in Haapsalu, August 18 2022.
Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave and his band the Bad Seeds performed in Haapsalu last Thursday evening in a long-awaited concert in the shadows of the Episcopal Castle.

Haapsalu was part of the band's European tour, which recently included the Flow festival in Helsinki.

Estonian singer Anna Kaneelina was warm-up act.

Cave, 64, formed Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in 1983; the band's most recent album  "Ghosteen", released in 2019, is its seventeenth overall.

Other world famous performers to have appeared at Haapsalu Castle down the years include Alice Cooper.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

