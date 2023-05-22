Residents urged to take precautions as hangar catches fire in Maardu

News
Fire in Maardu on May 22, 2023.
Open gallery
11 photos
News

The Estonian Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has urged residents of Maardu, Harju County to beware of black smoke, which is currently being omitted by a large fire in the city.

At 12.30 p.m. on Monday, it was reported that a large fire had broken out at a hangar on Maardu's Lao tänav. A cloud of black smoke is spreading towards Lake Maardu. We ask the residents of Maardu to close their doors and windows and for traffic to avoid the area," the Rescue Board said on social media.

The board later added, that there have been no casualties and work is underway to get the fire under. Traffic on Lao tänav and Põhjaranna tänav is subject to disruption and the Rescue Board is now asking people to avoid traveling on these streets.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:05

Residents urged to take precautions as hangar catches fire in Maardu

13:43

State-provided EDF uniforms to no longer include formal evening wear

12:27

Estonian NGOs taking targeted approach to Ukraine aid as donations fall

11:43

Analysis recommends new tax to maintain healthcare availability

11:12

mRiik digital identity app to drop this summer, amendments needed for use Updated

11:00

Statistics: Producer price index up 4.2 percent on year to April

10:01

Saks: Bakhmut gives Moscow propaganda boost but staying will be difficult

09:54

Sikkut: Sugar tax could be considered for sweetened drinks

21.05

Colonel: Loss of Kinzhal invincibility psychological blow for Russia

21.05

Estonia and Latvia to build medium-range air defense on Iris-T systems

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.05

Teacher who wore a provocative shirt in Narva on May 9: I would do it again

19.05

Medieval shipwreck discovered in Tallinn continues to confound the experts

21.05

Estonia and Latvia to build medium-range air defense on Iris-T systems

21.05

Colonel: Loss of Kinzhal invincibility psychological blow for Russia

21.05

Gallery: Rein Sikk becomes Estonia's sauna minister

21.05

Study: Number of periphery residents could fall by 25 percent in 12 years

20.05

Expert: Estonia unlikely to get Scandinavian-level electricity prices

20.05

Gallery: French airborne troops in Spring Storm drop in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: