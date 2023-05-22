Residents urged to take precautions as hangar catches fire in Maardu

The Estonian Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has urged residents of Maardu, Harju County to beware of black smoke, which is currently being omitted by a large fire in the city.

At 12.30 p.m. on Monday, it was reported that a large fire had broken out at a hangar on Maardu's Lao tänav. A cloud of black smoke is spreading towards Lake Maardu. We ask the residents of Maardu to close their doors and windows and for traffic to avoid the area," the Rescue Board said on social media.

The board later added, that there have been no casualties and work is underway to get the fire under. Traffic on Lao tänav and Põhjaranna tänav is subject to disruption and the Rescue Board is now asking people to avoid traveling on these streets.

--

