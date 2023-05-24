Fires also hit industrial buildings in Viljandi and Järva counties

While two major fires on the outskirts of Tallinn on Monday and Tuesday drew plenty of attention, provincial Estonia has had its fair share of blazes recently too.

One quite extensive fire hit a meat-packing plant in Viljandi County, South Estonia, early on Wednesday, while another damaged a timber factory in Järva County, also on Wednesday morning.

Regional daily Sakala reports (link in Estonian) that shortly before 5.00 a.m. on Wednesday, the alarm center (Häirekeskus) was notified that the Oskar meat factory in the village of Saarepeedi, Viljandi Count was ablaze.

A rescue center spokesperson said that the blaze originated in an electrical panel and then spread to the roof, while by 7.20 a.m. the fire was declared extinguished.

No injuries were reported, though an Oskar spokesperson said it was too early to say when the plant will be able to restart work.

Meanwhile in Järva County, a fire reported in Koeru, shortly before 10.30 a.m. Wednesday, turned out to be the result of bitumen used in the course of roofing work at a timber processing plant catching fire, Järva teataja reports (link in Estonian).

The blaze represented a Level III call-out, but was put out shortly before midday, and led to a relatively small area being damaged.

Other recent significant fire incidents in Järva County included one at Mäo in late March, and another at Imavere early on this month, Järva teataja reports.

Noone was reported hurt in either conflagration.

The Sakala and Järva teataja articles contain photos of the fires and their aftermaths.

While a large blaze at a warehouse on Lao tn (literally "warehouse street") in Maardu, east of Tallinn, was brought under control on Monday, another, even more ominous looking plume of smoke was widely reported on social media Tuesday, and was the result of a burning waste treatment center on Suur-Sõjamäe in the capital.

In this case, work to bring the fire under control continued into Wednesday.

