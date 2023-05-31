Construction materials blaze in Tartu quickly brought under control

News
Aftermath of the fire in the Ropka industrial estate in Tartu.
Aftermath of the fire in the Ropka industrial estate in Tartu. Source: Rescue Board.
News

A yard fire which broke out in an industrial premises in Tartu Tuesday evening after construction material caught fire was brought under control rapidly.

Arvi Uustalu, spokesperson for the Rescue Board's (Päästeamet) Southern Rescue Center of the told ERR that first responders received notification of the blaze on Jalaka 62 in the Ropka industrial area at 8.16 p.m., with the first crew arriving at the site seven minutes later.

Due to the incident's level, several other crews followed, Uustalu said.

The adjacent building was not affected by the blaze, which was quickly brought under control and declared extinguished at 8.40 p.m.

Uustalu said discarded foam and plastics had ignited, while a small cylinder used to dispense foam in construction work exploded.

The ensuing smoke did not present a hazard to local residents, he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:12

Guardian: Estonia's 'The Old Man Movie' is 'brilliantly weird'

12:37

Real estate market recovers slowly, older apartments in greatest demand

12:13

ISS suspects businessman Parvel Pruunsild and Tartu deputy mayor of a crime Updated

12:05

Blood Donor Day takes place at Tartu's Ahaa Science Center

11:28

Lauri Lugna joins Utilitas

11:02

Kristina Kallas: Eesti 200 misjudged public opinion on Lehtme saga

10:35

Statistics: Estonia's GDP down 3.2 percent at current prices in Q1 2023

09:57

Eesti Gaas lowers gas prices to €0.46 in July

09:27

Construction materials blaze in Tartu quickly brought under control

09:06

ERR in Latvia: No clear favorite on presidential election day

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08:00

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

30.05

Mikhail Shishkin: West bears responsibility for Ukraine war

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

30.05

Estonia only EU country not to participate in Osaka's World EXPO 2025

30.05

Gallery: Temporary park being built in Tallinn's central square for summer

30.05

Study: Only half of cars in Estonia driven every day

30.05

Unions reach agreement with employers on minimum wage increase

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: