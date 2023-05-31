Construction materials blaze in Tartu quickly brought under control

A yard fire which broke out in an industrial premises in Tartu Tuesday evening after construction material caught fire was brought under control rapidly.

Arvi Uustalu, spokesperson for the Rescue Board's (Päästeamet) Southern Rescue Center of the told ERR that first responders received notification of the blaze on Jalaka 62 in the Ropka industrial area at 8.16 p.m., with the first crew arriving at the site seven minutes later.

Due to the incident's level, several other crews followed, Uustalu said.

The adjacent building was not affected by the blaze, which was quickly brought under control and declared extinguished at 8.40 p.m.

Uustalu said discarded foam and plastics had ignited, while a small cylinder used to dispense foam in construction work exploded.

The ensuing smoke did not present a hazard to local residents, he added.

--

