Fire risk means cigarette smoking, barbecues banned on Estonian public land

News
A forest fire in Estonia (photo taken in 2021).
A forest fire in Estonia (photo taken in 2021). Source: Rescue Board
News

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) has issued a large-scale fire hazard warning to come into effect from tomorrow, Wednesday, as climbing temperatures bring more people out into the open.

Restrictions will be in place on public land including State Forest Management (RMK) territory – the restrictions will include a ban on cigarette smoking.

While the hot weather may have taken a while to arrive, spring and early summer have been particularly dry, making forest and other wilderness areas particularly susceptible to fires.

The risk will only heighten in the coming days, as the state weather service (Riigilmateenistus).

In the coming days, the weather service predicts a temperature reaching the border of 30 degrees, and the risk of fire will increase even more.

Tuuli Taavet, spokesperson for the Rescue Board's prevention center said: "Since the spring has been very dry, while the first heat wave of this summer is arriving this week, the natural environment has become extremely susceptible to fires. In order to avoid large-scale brush fires, therefore, a fire-risk period has been established, which places some restrictions on activities in the natural environment."

Of these, Taavet said: "It will now be forbidden to make bonfires, to grill and smoke in the open nature during fire-prone weather, because in extremely dry weather, just a single, small spark is enough to start a large-scale fire.

"Barbecues, campfires and smoking are also prohibited in the forest areas of RMK during fire-risk periods," Taavet added.

"You can still make a fire and grill in your own private garden, but safety must be ensured and the primary fire extinguishing equipment must be at hand. If possible, it is best to avoid even having a fire on your own private property."

In putting its fire-hazard alert in place, the Rescue Board evaluates the Environmental Board's (Keskonnaamet) data and weather maps on a daily basis.

The board says it tries to set as minimal restrictions as possible, and to lift them at the earliest available and reasonable opportunity.

The Rescue Board has responded to just over 600 forest fires so far this year alone, with 65 in June so far. Last weekend, Rescue Board personnel were called out to deal with wildfires in peat bogs and other non-forested areas, while just this last Sunday a main highway in Pärnu County was closed for several hours while firefighters fought a blaze.

The new restrictions come into force Wednesday, June 14.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Rescue Board

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:00

Historic moment as two cruise ships arrive at Saaremaa harbor at same time

17:45

Estonian men's tennis team kick off Davis Cup campaign against Montenegro

17:30

Gallery: Urban Space Street Festival begins in Tallinn

17:28

Tarmo Tamm does not rule out returning as chair of Environment Committee

17:00

Riigikogu debate on Family Benefits Act postponed to Wednesday

16:27

Free regional public transport will not end this year

16:23

Gen. Hodges: Ukraine counter-offensive underway once heavy brigades deploy

15:55

Fire risk means cigarette smoking, barbecues banned on Estonian public land

15:47

Vaida the Przewalski's horse relocates to Tallinn Zoo

15:30

Over 200 firms, organizations apply for state defenders recognition

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12.06

Interior minister: Man who attacked gay pastor can be deported

12.06

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

12.06

Man attacks Finnish pastor at Association of Gay Christians event

12.06

Kallas: VAT rises for press, hotels and banks was a compromise

10.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

11:12

Minister: Estonia does not support EU platform work directive amendments

12.06

Waste water monitoring points to regular cocaine use in Tallinn and Tartu

12.06

Sprawling settlement bringing more wild animals to Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: