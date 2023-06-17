Rescue Board to decide next week on temporary midsummer fire ban lift

News
Forest fire (photo is illustrative).
Forest fire (photo is illustrative). Source: PPA
News

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) is to rule next Monday whether a fire ban on public land will be temporarily lifted for the midsummer break, regional daily Virumaa teataja (VT) reports.

The Rescue Board says it takes into account the fire danger level at the time in question, the number of wildfires which have already occurred, and public responsibility in discipline, before making a decision.

The board put out a fire hazard warning mid-week which bans all bonfires, barbecues and even cigarette smoking on public wilderness land, primarily where peat, scrub and forest is present, including that operated by the RMK, the state forest management authority.

As things stand, the above activities on privately-owned land is permissible, following all safety norms.

The region which VT covers has been particularly hit by wildfires following the arrival of hotter weather. This heatwave in turn had followed a particularly dry spring.

Traditionally, bonfires are lit of midsummer's eve (Jaaniöö) and over the break more generally (June 22-24), while summer naturally brings a surge in barbecues and other outdoor activities.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:49

Children's summer camps remain popular despite hike in prices

12:37

Fledgling political party in Estonia wants more neutral stance on Russia

11:46

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

11:26

Rescue Board to decide next week on temporary midsummer fire ban lift

11:02

Shipbuilder BWB gets offshore wind farm boon

10:42

Three-week foreign trip means Reform MP to miss government confidence vote

10:03

Supreme Court part-annuls Gerli Mutso China spying conviction

09:23

Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

16.06

Estonia wants to continue using biomethane in buses after 2030

16.06

Elering: Lithuania speeding up desynchronization process breaches agreement

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

16.06

Pevkur: NATO would fight Russia from first meter under new defense plans

16.06

Gyroplane accident claims pilot's life in Harju County

15.06

Russia releases Estonian PPA logistics workers detained on Tuesday

16.06

NATO to deploy anti-aircraft forces to alliance's eastern flank

16.06

Tank battalion and surveillance left out of Estonia's national defense plan

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: