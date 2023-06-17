Rescue Board to decide next week on temporary midsummer fire ban lift

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) is to rule next Monday whether a fire ban on public land will be temporarily lifted for the midsummer break, regional daily Virumaa teataja (VT) reports.

The Rescue Board says it takes into account the fire danger level at the time in question, the number of wildfires which have already occurred, and public responsibility in discipline, before making a decision.

The board put out a fire hazard warning mid-week which bans all bonfires, barbecues and even cigarette smoking on public wilderness land, primarily where peat, scrub and forest is present, including that operated by the RMK, the state forest management authority.

As things stand, the above activities on privately-owned land is permissible, following all safety norms.

The region which VT covers has been particularly hit by wildfires following the arrival of hotter weather. This heatwave in turn had followed a particularly dry spring.

Traditionally, bonfires are lit of midsummer's eve (Jaaniöö) and over the break more generally (June 22-24), while summer naturally brings a surge in barbecues and other outdoor activities.

