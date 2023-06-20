Temperatures rise to 30 on Tuesday

Sumer in Tallinn.
Sumer in Tallinn. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The weather forecast for the next few days is dry and warm, with a high risk of wildfire almost everywhere in Estonia.

It will be sunny or partly cloudy with no precipitation in the morning. A gentle breeze will blow from the east, and the temperature will reach 21 degrees.

The day will bring scattered clouds, but rain is only expected in Saaremaa. Winds will be mainly from the east at 2 to 8 meters per second, with surges up to 12 meters per second along the coast. The temperature will rise to around 30 degrees Celsius, with slightly cooler temperatures along the coast.

The evening will remain mostly clear with no precipitation. In the evening, winds will be light and variable, but the air will not cool significantly; the temperature will remain between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Heat relief is anticipated to arrive by the end of the week. Even though there are no indications of heavy rain, scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to begin on Thursday. The air temperature will not decline significantly and will remain above 20 degrees Celsius for the Midsummer celebrations.

The mild weather has raised the temperature of nearly all bodies of water to over 20 degrees, with the exception of the northern coast, where sea temperatures rarely exceed 15 degrees.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

