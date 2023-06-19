Up to 30 degrees on Monday

Summer.
Summer. Source: Sander Koit / ERR
In the first half of the week, the weather in mainland Estonia will be dry and hot, with isolated showers on the islands. Highs will reach 30 degrees Celsius on Monday, with further rain forecast in the second half of the week.

On Monday, Estonia will be on the periphery of a low-pressure system moving from the south-east to the north-west through the Baltic Sea. Simultaneously, a northern high pressure zone will arrive in Estonia. The high pressure system's arid impact will intensify around the Gulf of Riga, and the sky will clear.

On Monday morning, the mainland will be partly cloudy, with scattered clouds and little or no precipitation. The north shore gets mostly east and northward winds, with gusts reaching 11 meters per second. The temperature will be between 18 and 21 degrees.

The day will be dry and partly cloudy on the mainland, with scattered clouds and a chance of precipitation. The strongest winds on the north shore come from the east and northeast, reaching speeds of up to 13 meters per second. The temperature will range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, with a low of 20 degrees along the coast.

There will be few clouds and no precipitation this evening. Wind speed 2-8 meters per second from the east and northeast. The temperature will be between 20 and 26 degrees.

Tuesday in Estonia will be dry and humid owing to a high pressure system.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will be unusually high. Tuesday will be dry in western Estonia, but rain will fall on Wednesday. The nighttime temperature will be between 11 and 17 degrees Celsius, while the daytime temperature will be between 25 and 31 degrees Celsius, with occasional seaside temperatures of 20 degrees.

A long-anticipated shower is expected to arrive on Thursday, starting on the islands after midnight and moving eastward throughout the day. In addition to the rain, there will be thunder and hail in several locations. Showers are predicted in Estonia on Friday as well. Temperatures will range between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius at night and 21 to 26 degrees Celsius during the day, with the possibility of cooler temperatures under rain clouds and along the coast.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Kristina Kersa

