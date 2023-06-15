'Extremely high risk' of forest fires across Estonia

A level two "dangerous" weather warning has been issued across Estonia due to an "extremely high risk" of forest fires that is growing by the day, the Environment Agency said on Thursday. Temperatures will hit 31°C this weekend.

The warning has been issued in Harju, Rapla, Valga, Lääne, Järva, Viru, Hiiu, Viljandi, Pärnu, Võru, Tartu Saare, Jõgeva and Põlva counties.

"The danger of fire is increasing everywhere [in] Estonia every day," the Environment Agency wrote.

A level two orange alert means the weather conditions are dangerous, the agency said.

The air temperature will also rise above 30°C on Friday and Saturday.

