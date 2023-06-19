Three fires extinguished in Lääne, Ida-Viru Counties

Rescue workers put out three fires that broke out in Ida and Lääne Viru counties on Sunday. The situation at each site will continue to be monitored over the coming days.

A forest fire in Kiva village in Haljala Municipality, a blaze at Lehtse peat quarry in Läste village in Tapa Municipality, and a forest fire between Must and Niinsaare lakes in Konsu village, Alutagus Municipality were extinguished by workers from the Rescue Board and volunteers from nearby areas.

The fires burned for six hectares, 10 hectares, and three hectares, respectively.

Fires extinguished in Laane- and Ida-Viru counties by the Rescue Board on June 19, 2023. Source: ERR News/ Datawrapper

The Enviroment Agency says there is currently an extremely high fire risk across the majority of Estonia. Temperatures are due to hit 31 degrees (c) later this week and there is little likelihood of rain.

Since June 14, it has been forbidden to have fires, BBQs, and smoke in public areas, including national parks, with forests, vegetation, and peat soil.

Since the start of the year, rescue workers have responded to almost 700 fires, which is more than usual.

The Rescue Board has also issued advice in advance of Midsummer's Day.

