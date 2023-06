Forest fire warnings are in place in several counties across north, east and south Estonia.

The Estonian Enviroment Agency has issued a level one warning which means the weather is "potentially dangerous".

"Remains extremely high risk of forest fires in counties Harju, Rapla, Järva, Valga and Virumaa," the agency wrote on its website.

The forest fire warning on June 9, 2023. Source: Estonian Environment Agency

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!