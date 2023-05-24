Gallery: First photos from site of Suur-Sõjamäe fire

The Estonian emergency services are continuing to work on extinguishing the fire which broke out at a hazardous waste treatment center in Suur-Sõjamäe, Tallinn on Tuesday evening. Active rescue work is likely to continue until on Wednesday evening, after which the extent of the pollution caused by the fire will be assessed.

The fire, which caused a plume of black smoke to spread across nearby districts. Due to its intensity, several adjacent buildings also caught fire.

