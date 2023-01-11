Rescue Association sends brand new mobile kitchen to Ukraine

A journey to Ukraine begins Wednesday, which will see an outdoor kitchen sent to Ukraine. The gift of the volunteer Rescue Association (Päästeliit), the mobile kitchen got a test run on Tuesday, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

The pristine and new condition the mobile kitchen was presented in prompted many observers' eyes to light up, AK reported, while one cook was sufficient for the task – though the kitchen, mounted on a trailer, could accommodate multiple staff.

Juhan Heinsalu, head chef at the Mimosa restaurant in Tallinn, testing out the facility, said it: "Takes a bit of getting used to, if you haven't come in contact with larger appliances."

The mobile kitchen can feed around 500 people at short order, with an oven, hob, water supply and electricity power points all included.

Tuesday saw a large soup urn pressed into action, to make some of the famous Ukrainian borscht.

Jaanus Metstak, board member at Gastro Suurköögid, which sells ovens, cookers and other kitchen appliances, said this was: "A 100-liter soup urn, which can make about 80 liters of soup for around 160 people in an hour-and-a-half, while if more is needed, the finished soup goes into a thermos and the next batch starts being made, with the second round."

The request was a specific one from Ukraine's rescue services, and was met by the Rescue Association, along with donations made in Estonia, until its total cost f €130,000 was met.

The equipment works on both electric and gas supply, so hot food can be prepared even in areas where there is no electricity. Who exactly will get to use the kitchen is up to the Ukrainians.

Rescue Association board chair Piia Kallas told AK that: "We know that the Ukrainian rescuers operate in heavily hit areas, in rescue from collapsed buildings and also in mine clearance, because there are certainly many such areas and regions where it is not possible to prepare hot food."

The soup passed the taste test with diners, and the facility passed its successful first use.

The Rescue Association is volunteer staffed and augments the regular Rescue Board (Päästeamet).

