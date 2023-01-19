Live from Tapa: Estonia, UK etc. present new Ukraine aid package

The Tapa Military Campus in Estonia will host a donor meeting preceding the so-called Ramstein format on Thursday where Estonia, the United Kingdom and several other countries will showcase their latest Ukraine aid package. ERR News will stream the press conference live from Tapa at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The new aid packages include heavy weaponry that Ukraine needs to ward off Russian aggression.

The meeting was initiated by Estonia's Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) and his UK colleague Ben Wallace.

Poland's Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, as well as Arvydas Anušauskas from Lithuania and Ināra Mūrniece for Latvia will also attend, as will Denmark. Representatives from ten other states – France, Germany, Spain, Slovakia, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Italy and Czechia – have been invited.

