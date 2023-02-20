President Karis bestows military ranks on 262 officers

President Alar Karis has signed a decree to bestow on 262 active and reserve officers new military ranks. Tarmo Kundla was promoted to the rank of colonel.

The Defense Forces Service Act provides that the president bestows ranks of officer following a proposal from the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces or the minister of defense as concerns the EDF commander.

The rank of lieutenant colonel was bestowed on 11 senior officers: Silver Andre, Madis Koosa, Tamur Kusnets, Teet Laeks, Kristjan Leimann, Mattias Puusepp, Veiko Raaper, Sander Soomre, Valjo Tooming, Urmo Visnapuu, Siim Vuntus.

28 officers were promored to the rank of major and 47 to that of captain. There are now four new senior lieutenants, 102 lieutenants, 55 junior lieutenants and 14 ensigns.

The full list is available here. (Link in Estonian)

--

