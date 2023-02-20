President Karis bestows military ranks on 262 officers

News
Estonian Defense Forces parade.
Estonian Defense Forces parade. Source: ERR
News

President Alar Karis has signed a decree to bestow on 262 active and reserve officers new military ranks. Tarmo Kundla was promoted to the rank of colonel.

The Defense Forces Service Act provides that the president bestows ranks of officer following a proposal from the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces or the minister of defense as concerns the EDF commander.

The rank of lieutenant colonel was bestowed on 11 senior officers: Silver Andre, Madis Koosa, Tamur Kusnets, Teet Laeks, Kristjan Leimann, Mattias Puusepp, Veiko Raaper, Sander Soomre, Valjo Tooming, Urmo Visnapuu, Siim Vuntus.

28 officers were promored to the rank of major and 47 to that of captain. There are now four new senior lieutenants, 102 lieutenants, 55 junior lieutenants and 14 ensigns.

The full list is available here. (Link in Estonian)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:51

Expert: West happy with itself in Munich

16:40

Fixed-term deposits growing in 2023

16:28

Tartu wants financial assistance to restore international air connections Updated

16:17

Meelis Oidsalu: Does the Baltic Defense College know more about EKRE?

16:15

Gallery: State decorations ceremony

15:41

Enthusiasts reenact Estonian War of Independence battle

15:09

Ruhnu island will host its first violin festival this summer

14:56

ERR in Munich: Western politicians might not be ready for long war

14:50

President Karis bestows military ranks on 262 officers

14:19

Ida-Viru County Central Hospital becomes attractive employer

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.02

Lihtsad uudised 17. veebruaril

07:59

Estonia procured twice as much ammunition in 2022 than in previous 30 years

18.02

Estonia set to purchase loitering munitions

18.02

Estonian volunteers build mobile washroom for Ukrainian soldiers

08:43

EKRE: Politico article on links to Wagner Group chief constitute fake news

18.02

Kallas at Munich conference: Russian war crimes will not go unpunished

18.02

Car theft remains rare in Estonia

17.02

Poll: Kaja Kallas still most popular candidate for next prime minister

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: