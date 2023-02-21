President Alar Karis at the 2023 state decorations ceremony

Opinion
President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Opinion

President Alar Karis thanked recipients of state decorations and their family and loves ones especially in a speech given on Tuesday.

Esteemed recipients, ladies and gentlemen,

I recently read with great interest, indeed great excitement, your reactions upon learning that you were to be awarded a state decoration.

"What, me?! But what have I done to deserve one! I never thought anything like this would happen! I'm just doing my job"

These are just a few comments betraying modesty on all your parts.

Well, let me say that you are all far too modest!

Your lives are so full of dedication, of loyalty to your professions, of fidelity to Estonia, which – let's be honest – is not something that can be said of everybody. Or rather that these are things not everyone has embraced to the same extent that you have.

But because you have, Estonia is grateful. And to thank you, it has awarded you its highest honor: a state decoration.

We need professionalism, wisdom, inventiveness and selfless dedication in every walk of life. And recently I have felt that there is another thing we need more than ever, too: intrepidness, mettle, pluck; call it what you will. Not foolhardiness, but fearlessness; verve and vitality.

Looking back, I feel that there was more of it in the past than there is in Estonia today: the intrepidness to try things – including when dealing with big, important issues – and, if you fail, to pick yourself up and try again. Mistakes are not something to fear, but present another chance. The problem is when that second chance isn't given. Fear of failure stifles progress. You, however, are not plagued by such fears. As recipients of state decorations, you are the very embodiment of verve and mettle.

This year's recipients come from every corner of our country. Their contributions act as threads in our tight-knit community, binding Estonia together and making it stronger.

Needless to say there are names on the list which are there because of Russia's war of aggression in Europe. Close, trusted cooperation between like-minded countries plays a vital part in multilateral support for Ukraine and in bolstering our national defense. I am delighted that Estonia is such a reliable partner, and indeed in a number of cases a veritable brother-in-arms, in this regard.

Before I finish, I would especially like to say a few words to the friends and family of today's recipients. Thank you for being there for them, these people who have gone above and beyond, for supporting them and understanding them. Without the arm of those close to us, however few or many, none us can stand on our own. My wife has her own way of expressing this: it is important to each and every person that someone, somewhere is waiting for them.

Estonia is grateful to you all.

Thank you!

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

Election debate on sports: Aggressor countries must not be at Olympics

17:06

Research: New smart ring detects whether a drink has been spiked

16:06

North Estonia Transport Center wants new system and ticket price hike

15:40

Estonian culture minister signs joint statement on Russian athletes ban

15:18

President Alar Karis at the 2023 state decorations ceremony

15:07

Gallery: President Karis presents state decorations

15:00

Estonia to announce its largest ever reverse auction for renewable energy

14:50

Raido Randmaa: Roadbuilding tenders organization green turn obstacle

14:19

Basic school exams to use 100-point scale instead of grades 1 to 5

13:49

M-Sport WRC team boss: Ott Tänak work ethic reminiscent of Sebastien Ogier

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.02

Estonia procured twice as much ammunition in 2022 than in previous 30 years

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

20.02

'Potentially dangerous' weather warning issued due to heavy snowfall

17.02

Lihtsad uudised 17. veebruaril

20.02

Estonia's cafes and bakeries are prepared for Vastlapäev

20.02

Expert: West happy with itself in Munich

20.02

EKRE: Politico article on links to Wagner Group chief constitute fake news

20.02

Real estate transactions continued to decline in January

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: