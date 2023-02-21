Estonian President to meet with Joe Biden in Warsaw on Wednesday

President Alar Karis is to meet with United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday, in Warsaw, Poland.

The meeting will be held in the Bucharest 9 (B9) format, with Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia joining Estonia and the U.S.

The meeting follows the POTUS' snap visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday.

Spokesperson for the President's Office Mariann Sudakov told ERR that: "President Alar Karis and other leaders from NATO's eastern flank nations will be meeting the President of the U.S. Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday in Warsaw."

The heads of state will focus on comprehensive assistance to Ukraine in response to Russian aggression, and to help the country to successfully defend itself and push the invading forces beyond its borders.

Transatlantic security, including the strengthening of NATO's eastern flank deterrence, and preparations for the July NATO summit in Vilnius, will also be on the table in Warsaw, Sudakov added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine began almost a year ago to the day, on February 24, 2022.

