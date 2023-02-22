Estonian president: Stalin would have enjoyed Putin's speech

News
President of Estonia Alar Karis.
President of Estonia Alar Karis. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Commenting on Vladimir Putin's annual speech to the Russian Federal Assembly, Estonian President Alar Karis wrote on social media, that Soviet dictator Josef Stalin would have been pleased.

"If anyone was thinking Russia is interested in peace any time soon, then think again," Karis wrote on Twitter.

"Today's speech made it clear - Moscow's aims are unchanged, they are ready for a long and hostile confrontation with the West and will not tolerate internal dissent," the Estonian President continued.

"Stalin must have smiled in his grave," wrote Karis.

In his speech on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that he intends to continue the war in Ukraine and showed no signs of backing down any time soon.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

