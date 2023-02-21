President accepts new US ambassador's credentials

George P. Kent and Alar Karis.
George P. Kent and Alar Karis. Source: Presidendi kantselei
New U.S. Ambassador George P. Kent handed his credentials to President Alar Karis at Kadriorg on Tuesday.

"The United States and Estonia are good partners, friends, and Allies. As President Biden's representative, I pledge to further advance the partnership and friendship between our two countries. It is my pleasure to work with you and the people of Estonia," Kent was quoted as saying in a social media post after the meeting.

The last U.S. ambassador to Estonia was James D. Melville, Jr. who resigned in June 2018.

The president also praised the good bilateral relations between both nations.

He also thanked the U.S. for its decision to support Ukraine and for strengthening NATO's eastern flank.

