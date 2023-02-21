Gallery: President Karis presents state decorations

The "Estonia Thanks" ("Eesti Tänab") ceremony took place at the Viimsi Artium on Tuesday and saw President Alar Karis bestow state decorations on people whose dedication to their work and community has improved life in Estonia.

President Alar Karis bestowed state decorations on 167 people before the Anniversary of the Republic on February 24.

The Order of the National Coat of Arms Class III

Kaimo Kuusk - diplomat, ambassador to Ukraine

Indrek Saar - politician, cultural figure

The Order of the National Coat of Arms Class V

Margus Gering - diplomat, deputy head of the Estonian Embassy in Ukraine

Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits - politician, journalist

The Order of the White Star III Class

Tiit Aleksejev - writer, chairman of the Estonian Writers Union

Tarmo Loodus - principal, promoter of vocational education

Urve Raudmäe-Tauts - opera singer

The Order of the White Star IV Class

Rein Agur - director and theater promoter

Riin Alatalu - heritage conservation representative

Liina Areng - cybersecurity and digital services promoter

Ivar Dembovski - entrepreneur

Mart Erik - forestry entrepreneur

Ivo Fridolin - biomedicine promoter, Tallinn University of Technology professor

Kalle Hamburg - farmer

Olaf Herman - sponsor of the Maarja Küla Foundation, construction entrepreneur

Allar Hint - Estonian tennis promoter

Larissa Jõgi - andragogist, propmoter of adult education

Anneli Kana - village movement promoter

Kristjan Kangur - basketball player

Ragnar Klavan - football player

Kalle Koov - business promoter in Saaremaa

Kaarel Kotkas - entrepreneur

Nataša Kotšergina - principal, education promoter in Sillamäe

Tiiu Kull - botanist, nature tourism promoter, University of Life Sciences professor emeritus

Ingvar Kuusk - entrepreneur

Luule Kösler - principal, education promoter in Tallinn

Johanna-Maria Lehtme - organizer of Ukraine relief efforts

Arvo Leibur - concertmaster, Estonian Music and Theater Academy professor

Viive Ligi - Supreme Court justice

Enn Listra - economist

Toomas Luhaäär - Naissaar promoter, lawyer

Ado Lõhmus - environmental policy advocate

Kristjan Mäe - national official

Matis Mäeker - anti-money laundering efforts advocate

Hannes Möllits - national official

Ander Ojandu - Ukraine sponsor, entrepreneur

Andres Ojari - architect, Estonian Academy of Arts professor

Jüri Okas - architect and artist

Mait Palts - business promoter

Andra Pärsimägi - circuit court judge

Meelis Pärtel - botanist, University of Tartu professor

Aare Reintam - cybersecurity and Estonia-Ukraine cooperation promoter

Raivo Suviste - TV producer

Roomet Sõrmus - farming promoter

Jassi Zahharov - opera singer

Kalev Tamm - movie producer, animation promoter

Kretel Tamm - prosecutor

Kaarel Tarand - journalist, social life promoter

Tiina Tegelmann - culture promoter in Jõgeva County

Kristel Toming - prosecutor

Ilmar Tõnisson - music promoter in Pärnu

Tarmo Vahter - journalist

Maarja Vaino - culture promoter

Raivo Vasnu - entrepreneur, business promoter in Ida-Viru County

Siim Veski - geologist, Tallinn University professor

Veiko Veskimäe - entrepreneur, local affairs promoter in Järva County

Andres Vosman - national official

The Order of the White Star V Class

Evi Arujärv - culture promoter

Aili Avi - Järva County local life promoter

Julia Bali - journalist

Arved Breidaks - journalist

Ivan Buhalko - polygraphist

Jaan Elgula - music, radio journalist

Larissa Gorbunova - gymnastics coach

Hanna Kanep - higher education organizer

Mart Kangro - dancing promoter

Astrid Kannel - journalist

Elma Killing - Pärnu County folk dancing organizer

Jaagup Kippar - information science promoter

Ana Kontor - special needs education promoter

Toivo Kotov - orienteering and Valga County local affairs promoter

Vahur Käärik - Põlva County entrepreneur

Nikolai Laanetu - zoologist, science promoter

Anne Lange - translator, translation promoter

Anu Lensment - Ukraine aid volunteer, fashion designer

Vassili Lillepuu - Seto culture promoter

Hendrik Lindepuu - translator, Polish literature promoter

Toomas Lunge - musician

Jaak Lõhmus - film critic

Heiki Meos - construction engineer

Kristi Mühling - zither teacher and player

Liisa Ojaveer - national official

Aleksandr Openko - Ida-Viru County history promoter

Janika Oras - folklore and music scholar

Mai Palo - Viljandi bookstore owner

Marika Parv - Võru County farming promoter

Erik Prozes - press photographer

Jüri Puidet - Pärnu vocational teacher

Siiri Põlluveer - swimming coach

Jaan Pärn - jeweler

Maire Raadik - language promoter and scholar

Helmut Raamat - athletics coach

Anne Raiste - journalist

Peeter Randaru - athletics coach

Jaana Ratas - Ukraine aid volunteer

Valdo Rebane - folk dance promoter

Leevi Reinaru - Lääne County clergyman, local affairs promoter

Kaido Reivelt - physics popularizer

Katre Riisalu - librarianship promoter

Anne Ruussaar - art scholar

Raul-Stig Rästa - musician

Külliki Saldre - actor

Hendrik Sal-Saller - musician

Rein Sikk - journalist

Mart Siliksaar - badminton coach

Kristi Soopalu - Estonian teacher

Arvo Suppi - Pärnu entrepreneur

Kristjan Svirgsden - TV cameraman

Olga Sööt - Viljandi County librarian

Karl Treffner - education promoter

Ilmar Trull - poet

Tambet Tuisk - actor

Eda Tärk - Hiiumaa sports promoter

Külli Tüli - sound director

Toivo Unt - musician, Estonian jazz promoter

Aino Villand - long-time Estonian teacher

The Order of the White Star Medal

Rutt Kotke - Lääne-Viru County school bus driver

Anne Saluneem - Tallinn Zoo caretaker

The Order of the Estonian Red Cross II Class

Kuno Tammearu - director of the Rescue Board

The Order of the Estonian Red Cross III Class

Natan-Toomas Aro - pediatric cardiologist

Ain Kaare - hematologist

Anne Kallaste - infectious diseases specialist

Mall Lepiksoo - Lääne-Viru County family doctor

Regina Rooneem - ocologist

Pilleriin Soodla - infectious diseases specialist

Gert Teder - rescuer

Liis Toome - pediatrician

Mirja Varik - hematologist

The Order of the Estonian Red Cross IV Class

Niina Jaagumets - ER nurse

Küllike Kaldoja - Tartu County social worker

Andras Laugamets - ER promoter

Pille Märtin - infectious diseases specialist

Tatjana Plahhova - blood donation promoter

Tiina Simson - child psychologist

Anu Susi - child psychiatrist

Helgi Tammur - midwife

Külli Teder - pharmacist

Kristiina Treial - anti-bullying promoter

Mart Vare - rescuer

The Order of the Estonian Red Cross V Class

Mare Kangur - caretaker at SOS Lasteküla orphanage

Priit Paabo - blood donor

Hendrik Pärnamägi - blood donor

Tauri Türkson - blood donor

Kaimo Vahter - blood donor

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle III Class

Darius Jauniškis - Estonia-Lithuania security cooperation promoter

Tarvo Kruup - police officer, police lieutenant colonel

John V. Meyer III - Estonia-USA security cooperation promoter, major general

Vahur Murulaid - Estonia-Ukraine defense cooperation promoter, colonel

Andris Sprivul - Estonia-urkaine defense cooperation, lieutenant colonel

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle IV Class

Agu Kipso - Internal Security Service officer

Hannes Perk - police officer, police major

Kristjan Roots - Internal Security Service officer

Ivar Sammal - active serviceman, major

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle V Class

Rudolf Esper - bomb specialist

Peeter Ilison - Defense League junior lieutenant

Tõnu Janter - police officer, police captain

Žanna Kreštšenko - police officer, police captain

Andrus Sojone - police officer, police captain

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle Gold Cross

Tanel Kallend - active serviceman, sergeant major

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana II Class

Donald John Bacon - Estonia-USA security cooperation promoter, United States congressman

Rubén Marinelarena Gallego - Estonia-USA security cooperation promoter, United States congressman

Charles Ernest Grassley - Estonia-USA security cooperation promoter, United States senator

Avril Danica Haines - Estonia-USA security cooperation promoter, United States director of national intelligence

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana III Class

Paul Michaelsson - Estonia-Sweden cooperation promoter

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana IV Class

Christopher Colin MacLehose - publisher, promoter of Estonian literature in the U.K.

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana V Class

Ahti Esko Kärki - Estonia-Finland rescue cooperation promoter

Pekka Linnainen - Estonia-Finland relations promoter

