Gallery: President Karis presents state decorations

The "Estonia Thanks" ("Eesti Tänab") ceremony took place at the Viimsi Artium on Tuesday and saw President Alar Karis bestow state decorations on people whose dedication to their work and community has improved life in Estonia.

President Alar Karis bestowed state decorations on 167 people before the Anniversary of the Republic on February 24.

The Order of the National Coat of Arms Class III

Kaimo Kuusk - diplomat, ambassador to Ukraine
Indrek Saar - politician, cultural figure

The Order of the National Coat of Arms Class V

Margus Gering - diplomat, deputy head of the Estonian Embassy in Ukraine
Viktoria Ladõnskaja-Kubits - politician, journalist

The Order of the White Star III Class

Tiit Aleksejev - writer, chairman of the Estonian Writers Union
Tarmo Loodus - principal, promoter of vocational education
Urve Raudmäe-Tauts - opera singer

The Order of the White Star IV Class

Rein Agur - director and theater promoter
Riin Alatalu - heritage conservation representative
Liina Areng - cybersecurity and digital services promoter
Ivar Dembovski - entrepreneur
Mart Erik - forestry entrepreneur
Ivo Fridolin - biomedicine promoter, Tallinn University of Technology professor
Kalle Hamburg - farmer
Olaf Herman - sponsor of the Maarja Küla Foundation, construction entrepreneur
Allar Hint - Estonian tennis promoter
Larissa Jõgi - andragogist, propmoter of adult education
Anneli Kana - village movement promoter
Kristjan Kangur - basketball player
Ragnar Klavan - football player
Kalle Koov - business promoter in Saaremaa
Kaarel Kotkas - entrepreneur
Nataša Kotšergina - principal, education promoter in Sillamäe
Tiiu Kull - botanist, nature tourism promoter, University of Life Sciences professor emeritus
Ingvar Kuusk - entrepreneur
Luule Kösler - principal, education promoter in Tallinn
Johanna-Maria Lehtme - organizer of Ukraine relief efforts
Arvo Leibur - concertmaster, Estonian Music and Theater Academy professor
Viive Ligi - Supreme Court justice
Enn Listra - economist
Toomas Luhaäär - Naissaar promoter, lawyer
Ado Lõhmus - environmental policy advocate
Kristjan Mäe - national official
Matis Mäeker - anti-money laundering efforts advocate
Hannes Möllits - national official
Ander Ojandu - Ukraine sponsor, entrepreneur
Andres Ojari - architect, Estonian Academy of Arts professor
Jüri Okas - architect and artist
Mait Palts - business promoter
Andra Pärsimägi - circuit court judge
Meelis Pärtel - botanist, University of Tartu professor
Aare Reintam - cybersecurity and Estonia-Ukraine cooperation promoter
Raivo Suviste - TV producer
Roomet Sõrmus - farming promoter
Jassi Zahharov - opera singer
Kalev Tamm - movie producer, animation promoter
Kretel Tamm - prosecutor
Kaarel Tarand - journalist, social life promoter
Tiina Tegelmann - culture promoter in Jõgeva County
Kristel Toming - prosecutor
Ilmar Tõnisson - music promoter in Pärnu
Tarmo Vahter - journalist
Maarja Vaino - culture promoter
Raivo Vasnu - entrepreneur, business promoter in Ida-Viru County
Siim Veski - geologist, Tallinn University professor
Veiko Veskimäe - entrepreneur, local affairs promoter in Järva County
Andres Vosman - national official

The Order of the White Star V Class

Evi Arujärv - culture promoter
Aili Avi - Järva County local life promoter
Julia Bali - journalist
Arved Breidaks - journalist
Ivan Buhalko - polygraphist
Jaan Elgula - music, radio journalist
Larissa Gorbunova - gymnastics coach
Hanna Kanep - higher education organizer
Mart Kangro - dancing promoter
Astrid Kannel - journalist
Elma Killing - Pärnu County folk dancing organizer
Jaagup Kippar - information science promoter
Ana Kontor - special needs education promoter
Toivo Kotov - orienteering and Valga County local affairs promoter
Vahur Käärik - Põlva County entrepreneur
Nikolai Laanetu - zoologist, science promoter
Anne Lange - translator, translation promoter
Anu Lensment - Ukraine aid volunteer, fashion designer
Vassili Lillepuu - Seto culture promoter
Hendrik Lindepuu - translator, Polish literature promoter
Toomas Lunge - musician
Jaak Lõhmus - film critic
Heiki Meos - construction engineer
Kristi Mühling - zither teacher and player
Liisa Ojaveer - national official
Aleksandr Openko - Ida-Viru County history promoter
Janika Oras - folklore and music scholar
Mai Palo - Viljandi bookstore owner
Marika Parv - Võru County farming promoter
Erik Prozes - press photographer
Jüri Puidet - Pärnu vocational teacher
Siiri Põlluveer - swimming coach
Jaan Pärn - jeweler
Maire Raadik - language promoter and scholar
Helmut Raamat - athletics coach
Anne Raiste - journalist
Peeter Randaru - athletics coach
Jaana Ratas - Ukraine aid volunteer
Valdo Rebane - folk dance promoter
Leevi Reinaru - Lääne County clergyman, local affairs promoter
Kaido Reivelt - physics popularizer
Katre Riisalu - librarianship promoter
Anne Ruussaar - art scholar
Raul-Stig Rästa - musician
Külliki Saldre - actor
Hendrik Sal-Saller - musician
Rein Sikk - journalist
Mart Siliksaar - badminton coach
Kristi Soopalu - Estonian teacher
Arvo Suppi - Pärnu entrepreneur
Kristjan Svirgsden - TV cameraman
Olga Sööt - Viljandi County librarian
Karl Treffner - education promoter
Ilmar Trull - poet
Tambet Tuisk - actor
Eda Tärk - Hiiumaa sports promoter
Külli Tüli - sound director
Toivo Unt - musician, Estonian jazz promoter
Aino Villand - long-time Estonian teacher

The Order of the White Star Medal

Rutt Kotke - Lääne-Viru County school bus driver
Anne Saluneem - Tallinn Zoo caretaker

The Order of the Estonian Red Cross II Class

Kuno Tammearu - director of the Rescue Board

The Order of the Estonian Red Cross III Class

Natan-Toomas Aro - pediatric cardiologist
Ain Kaare - hematologist
Anne Kallaste - infectious diseases specialist
Mall Lepiksoo - Lääne-Viru County family doctor
Regina Rooneem - ocologist
Pilleriin Soodla - infectious diseases specialist
Gert Teder - rescuer
Liis Toome - pediatrician
Mirja Varik - hematologist

The Order of the Estonian Red Cross IV Class

Niina Jaagumets - ER nurse
Küllike Kaldoja - Tartu County social worker
Andras Laugamets - ER promoter
Pille Märtin - infectious diseases specialist
Tatjana Plahhova - blood donation promoter
Tiina Simson - child psychologist
Anu Susi - child psychiatrist
Helgi Tammur - midwife
Külli Teder - pharmacist
Kristiina Treial - anti-bullying promoter
Mart Vare - rescuer

The Order of the Estonian Red Cross V Class

Mare Kangur - caretaker at SOS Lasteküla orphanage
Priit Paabo - blood donor
Hendrik Pärnamägi - blood donor
Tauri Türkson - blood donor
Kaimo Vahter - blood donor

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle III Class

Darius Jauniškis - Estonia-Lithuania security cooperation promoter
Tarvo Kruup - police officer, police lieutenant colonel
John V. Meyer III - Estonia-USA security cooperation promoter, major general
Vahur Murulaid - Estonia-Ukraine defense cooperation promoter, colonel
Andris Sprivul - Estonia-urkaine defense cooperation, lieutenant colonel

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle IV Class

Agu Kipso - Internal Security Service officer
Hannes Perk - police officer, police major
Kristjan Roots - Internal Security Service officer
Ivar Sammal - active serviceman, major

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle V Class

Rudolf Esper - bomb specialist
Peeter Ilison - Defense League junior lieutenant
Tõnu Janter - police officer, police captain
Žanna Kreštšenko - police officer, police captain
Andrus Sojone - police officer, police captain

The Order of the Cross of the Eagle Gold Cross

Tanel Kallend - active serviceman, sergeant major

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana II Class

Donald John Bacon - Estonia-USA security cooperation promoter, United States congressman
Rubén Marinelarena Gallego - Estonia-USA security cooperation promoter, United States congressman
Charles Ernest Grassley - Estonia-USA security cooperation promoter, United States senator
Avril Danica Haines - Estonia-USA security cooperation promoter, United States director of national intelligence

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana III Class

Paul Michaelsson - Estonia-Sweden cooperation promoter

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana IV Class

Christopher Colin MacLehose - publisher, promoter of Estonian literature in the U.K.

The Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana V Class

Ahti Esko Kärki - Estonia-Finland rescue cooperation promoter
Pekka Linnainen - Estonia-Finland relations promoter

