President to decorate 151 people this year

News
Anett Kontaveit, Martin Herem, Ülle Madise, Indrek Kiisler, Taimi Paljak, Kare Kauks and Ester Vilgats.
Anett Kontaveit, Martin Herem, Ülle Madise, Indrek Kiisler, Taimi Paljak, Kare Kauks and Ester Vilgats. Source: ERR
News

This Anniversary of the Republic, President Alar Karis will decorate 151 people for services to Estonia.

Leading up to Estonia's Independence Day (February 24 – ed.), the Republic of Estonia will bestow on people whose daily activity keeps adding new bricks of caring, noticing and protecting to the wall that is Estonia state decorations, President Alar Karis writes in the foreword of the decision.

State decorations will be reaching 151 people in Estonia and abroad this year. "What they all have in common is loyalty to the principles on which we want to see Estonia lean: democracy, justice, wisdom, persistence, excellence, entrepreneurialism and understanding," the president emphasized.

Among the recipients are Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) Gen. Martin Herem, former Defense League Commander Maj. Gen. Riho Ühtegi, University of Tartu Vice Rector for Studies Aune Valk, jazz musician Raivo Tafenau, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and former U.K. Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace, Chief of the Defense Staff of the French Army Gen. Thierry Burkhard, Estonia's Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, AS Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene and Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit.

ERR journalists Ester Vilgats and Indrek Kiisler will also be decorated, alongside dozens of other Estonians whose actions and social contribution have earned them this special recognition.

The full list of recipients (in Estonian) is available at the link.

The president will present the decorations at a ceremony held at the Estonian National Museum in Tartu on February 21. ETV will broadcast the ceremony on February 24.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

