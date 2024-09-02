US metal band Manowar announce two 2025 shows at Tallinn's Pirita Convent

Manowar.
Manowar. Source: Jake Owens
On June 13 and 14 next year, U.S. heavy metal band Manowar are set to return to Estonia for two live shows in tehruins of Tallinn's Pirita Convent. The shows, which are part of Manowar's "The Blood of Our Enemies 2025" tour, will see the band performing a different set on each night of the two nights they are in Estonia.

On Friday, June 13, Manowar will perform their 1984 album "Hail to England" in full, while on Saturday, June 14, they will perform the entire "Sign of the Hammer" record, which was also released in 1984.

"The whole band and crew fell in love with Estonia from the first moment we stepped foot in this country," said Manowar bassist and main songwriter Joey De Maio.

"Two epic concerts in the majestic atmosphere of Pirita Monastery will be magical! We're also going to capture this special night for the whole world to see."

According to De Maio, the band have had the idea of performing in the ruins of Tallinn's Pirita Convent for around twelve years.

At that time, when Manowar arrived in Tallinn, Joey De Maio asked to be shown some of the highlights of the Estonian capital. When he saw the ruins of the Pirita Monastery, he was blown away and said "This is where I want to perform."

The June shows in Tallinn will be Manowar's only performances in the Baltics during their 2025 "The Blood of the Enemies" tour. Due to the size of the production the capacity of the Tallinn concerts will be extremely limited.



