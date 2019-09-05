More than 30 female sex workers ordered to leave Estonia so far this year

Over 30 women from non-EU countries who had been employed as sex workers in Estonia have been deported from the country in 2019 so far, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

The women were ordered to leave on the grounds of visa violations, including those with Schengen visas, BNS reports.

According to lead investigator at the PPA's North Prefecture Ardo Ranne, the majority of the women came from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

Prostitution per se is not illegal in Estonia, but organized prostitution is, and the industry is not regulated.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!