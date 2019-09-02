Jõgeva police looking for missing person find two with same name

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel in Jõgeva County had a surprise when they returned a missing person to his family, only to find it was the wrong person, albeit with the same first name and clothing description.

The PPA received a missing persons report of a 72-year-old man, named Aare, who had disappeared. Aare reportedly suffered from memory problems, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

An overnight search on Sunday, into Monday morning, involving drones, eventually led to the discovery of a man fitting his description, or at least his clothing description, which consisted of dark clothes and a cap, wandering around.

When the PPA personnel approached the man, he confirmed that he was indeed called Aare. Hearing that his family were worried, the man agreed to be escorted back "home" in a police vehicle, the PPA South Prefecture announced, on their social media page.

However, when they appeared at the family's doorstep, it turned out that the man was not the Aare that they had reported missing, and was in fact a total stranger.

The PPA returned to their search, and by morning were able to locate the real Aare, and reunited him safely with the family.

The identity of the Aare who the PPA had first found was not reported.

