Levadia player expelled from Estonia

The Russian national caught speeding and expelled from Estonia earlier this week has been identified as Evgeni Kabaev, a soccer player for FCI Levadia, daily Postimees reports.

On July 29, an officer from Narva Police Station stopped Kabaev, 31, driving a Volkswagen on Tallinn-Narva Highway. Kabaev had exceeded the speed limited by 42 kilometers per hour, driving at a speed of at least 132 kilometers per hour.

As fines for previous similar violations had not achieved the desired effect on Kabaev's behavior, chief investigator Dmitri Narolin sought permission from the court to take him into custody and rule that his remaining in the country was not in the interests of Estonian residents.

The court sentenced Kabaev to a shock imprisonment of two days, annulled his Schengen visa and banned him from reentering the Schengen area for a period of one year. He was expelled from Estonia on Wednesday.

Levadia spokesperson Indrek Petersoo confirmed to online soccer news portal Soccernet.ee that the expelled driver was indeed Kabaev.

"The fact is that he is currently not with our team and has been expelled [from the country]," Petersoo said. "We consider him our player, as he is still contractually linked to Levadia, but is unable to fulfill it. We are are seeking an opportunity to gain some clarity in the matter as well as seeking options for him to continue his career with Levadia."

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!