ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Levadia player expelled from Estonia ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Police testing vehicle speeds. Photo is illustrative.
Police testing vehicle speeds. Photo is illustrative. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

The Russian national caught speeding and expelled from Estonia earlier this week has been identified as Evgeni Kabaev, a soccer player for FCI Levadia, daily Postimees reports.

On July 29, an officer from Narva Police Station stopped Kabaev, 31, driving a Volkswagen on Tallinn-Narva Highway. Kabaev had exceeded the speed limited by 42 kilometers per hour, driving at a speed of at least 132 kilometers per hour.

As fines for previous similar violations had not achieved the desired effect on Kabaev's behavior, chief investigator Dmitri Narolin sought permission from the court to take him into custody and rule that his remaining in the country was not in the interests of Estonian residents.

The court sentenced Kabaev to a shock imprisonment of two days, annulled his Schengen visa and banned him from reentering the Schengen area for a period of one year. He was expelled from Estonia on Wednesday.

Levadia spokesperson Indrek Petersoo confirmed to online soccer news portal Soccernet.ee that the expelled driver was indeed Kabaev.

"The fact is that he is currently not with our team and has been expelled [from the country]," Petersoo said. "We consider him our player, as he is still contractually linked to Levadia, but is unable to fulfill it. We are are seeking an opportunity to gain some clarity in the matter as well as seeking options for him to continue his career with Levadia."

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

police and border guard board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
02.08

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

02.08

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

02.08

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

02.08

Simson to meet with von der Leyen, not discussing portfolios

02.08

Memo: Moving state jobs away from Tallinn proving challenging

02.08

Government approves initial four-year state reform plan

01.08

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

01.08

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

Opinion
03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

03.08

Gallery: Ironman Tallinn triathlon underway

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

Business
01.08

Ministry of Finance opens account for payments at LHV

31.07

Economist: Industrial sector growth prospects deteriorated

31.07

Latvia to lower excise duty rate on strong liquor Thursday

31.07

Elering earns €22 million profit in first half of 2019

31.07

June industrial production down 4 percent on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
10:34

Levadia player expelled from Estonia

03.08

Tax Board: Too soon to estimate tobaccoless snus tax receipts

03.08

Roxen captain granted permission to leave Russia, returns to Estonia

03.08

Gallery: Ironman Tallinn triathlon underway

02.08

TLÜ academic committee rules not to strip PPA chief of master's degree

02.08

Three Estonians selected to European Commission mission boards

02.08

Richness of Life: Environmental agencies merger would wipe out oversight

02.08

State to support Vaba Lava Narva with €150,000

02.08

Report: Spread of HIV in Estonia continues to slow

02.08

State to track electric vehicles bought with state support via GPS

02.08

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

02.08

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

02.08

Simson to meet with von der Leyen, not discussing portfolios

02.08

Memo: Moving state jobs away from Tallinn proving challenging

02.08

Government approves initial four-year state reform plan

02.08

Total state-owned company revenue reaches record high of €1.8 billion

01.08

Tartu submits bid book in candidacy for 2024 European Capital of Culture

01.08

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

01.08

Applying for, receiving Estonian passports, IDs abroad to be simplified

01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: