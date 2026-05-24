12-year-old falls into coma after electric scooter crash

A 12-year-old girl fell into a coma last week after falling from an electric scooter traveling far faster than the permitted speed limit. Police are attempting for the first time to confiscate vehicles that break the law.

On Monday, 12-year-old Elisabeth crashed so severely on a scooter borrowed from a friend that she fell into a coma for several days. When the accident took place, she was traveling at about 55 kilometers per hour and was not wearing a helmet.

Her father, Pert, and the rest of the family have spent the past week watching Elisabeth fight for her life.

"We actually did not know whether she would make it out alive at all. And if she did survive, in what condition. Whether she would be fully conscious, whether she would be able to move her arms and legs," he told Saturday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" evening news show.

His daughter has now regained consciousness and is making progress with her recovery.

"I can smile because today she took her first six or seven steps in the ward and the tubes were removed during recovery. There are still problems with hearing in one ear, which became clear last night, but we hope that this too is temporary," Pert told the show.

More than 100 parents have written to Pert in light of the incident, saying they will not buy similar vehicles for their children.

But online, there are many videos of youngsters driving scooters that exceed the 25 kilometers per hour limit. One shows a young person riding at 97 kilometers per hour.

"There are more and more of these banned vehicles in traffic, and what is especially concerning is that minors are riding these prohibited vehicles," said Sirle Loigo, head of traffic supervision at the North Prefecture.

Young people told "Aktuaalne kaamera" they believe they are being targeted by police. Information about searches is shared on the Telegram messaging platform.

Under the Traffic Act, police can only fine parents if banned scooters are found. So far, not a single search has passed without discovering a vehicle capable of driving over the speed limit.

"At the moment, we are seeking confiscation through the courts of two such vehicles. What the results will be and how successful we will be in this, we cannot yet assess today," Loigo said.

Elisabeth's father, Pert, has advice for all parents.

"What you absolutely must not do is voluntarily go out and buy your child such a death weapon just for the sake of that smile. Do not do it. Offer something else... go to the theater, go to the cinema, go walk by the sea, buy more ice cream, but do not do things like this," he said.

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