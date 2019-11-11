OECD: Alcohol consumption in Estonia fell by almost a third in 10 years

Alcohol consumption in Estonia has declined significantly over the last decade, according to the latest Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) health report, but is still above average.

Estonia ranks 13th among other OECD countries in terms of alcohol consumption. The report used data from 2017, at which time Estonians consumed an average of 10.3 liters of absolute alcohol per year each. In 2007 Estonians were estimated to drink 14.8 liters each per year.

The only other country to see a drop of more than three liters was in Denmark.

Lithuania was first in the ranking with 12.3 liters of absolute alcohol drunk by each person. The OECD average was 8.9 liters.

The report points out that alcohol consumption has fallen compared to 2007 in almost all countries of the OECD.

