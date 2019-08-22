ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
July alcohol purchases by Finns up 19 percent on year

Economy
BNS
A Finnish tourist loading alcohol into the vehicle in the parking lot of an alcohol store near the Port of Tallinn.
A Finnish tourist loading alcohol into the vehicle in the parking lot of an alcohol store near the Port of Tallinn. Source: Tairo Lutter/Postimees/Scanpix
Finns imported a total of 4.7 million liters of alcoholic beverages from Estonia last month, 1.4 million liters more than in July 2018, Finland's Yle reports.

Converted into liters of absolute alcohol, the import of alcoholic beverages increased 19 percent on year in July

While 68 percent of Finns to visit Estonia last July purchased alcohol to take back to Finland with them, this year, the number of Finns to do so increased to 76 percent.

The data was collected by Finnish research and analysis center TAK, which interviewed some 400 Finns who had traveled to Estonia by ship.

Excise duty rates on beer, cider and strong liquor in Estonia were reduced by 25 percent on July 1.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Editor: Aili Vahtla


