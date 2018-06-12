Finnish health authority: Finns bringing less alcohol back from Estonia

This spring, the amount of alcohol brought into Finland by Finns visiting Estonia shrank by 23.1% on year, Finnish public broadcaster Yle said, citing Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

According to THL, a decline occurred in all categories of alcoholic beverages, with the biggest reductions recorded in the amounts of beer, fortified wines, and mixed alcoholic drinks bought in Estonia.

In absolute terms, the amount of alcohol brought by Finns with them from Estonia fell from 8.3 million litres of absolute alcohol in May 2017 to 6.4 million litres in April 2018.

Thomas Karlsson, researcher at THL, said that the reduction in the amounts of alcohol brought by Finns from Estonia is a result of the hikes in the alcohol excise duty in Estonia.