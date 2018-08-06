Survey: Over half of Estonians favour lowering alcohol excise duty

According to the results of a recent survey commissioned by daily Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor, more than half of Estonians are in favour of lowering the alcohol excise duty in Estonia.

According the daily's study, 58% of Estonians are in favour of lowering the current excise duty on alcohol, while another 23% favour keeping it at its current level.

Interest in seeing the excise duty lowered was recorded across nearly all social demographic groups, including men and women, city and rural residents, and young adults and pensioners.

The only significant departure from this trend, according to an analysis of the results, involves Social Democratic Party (SDE) voters, nearly half of whom believed that the excise duty should remain at its current rate. 35% of SDE voters, meanwhile, were in favour of it being lowered.