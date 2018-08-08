Ahead of elections, Reform promising €500 tax-exempt income for all

The leadership of the Reform Party, which met on Tuesday, decided to it would seek a mandate at the Riigikogu elections next March to rework the current government's tax policy.

Reform Chairwoman Kaja Kallas said that the plan is to establish a tax system according to which everyone would have €500 in tax-exempt income per month, which would leave a total of approximately €200 million per year in hand.

According to the opposition party's platform, the alcohol excise duty should also be lowered back to the January 2017 level.

"The Center Party government came to power promising to impose six new taxes, most of which thankfully remained unimplemented," Kallas said. "In addition to fixing the government's mistakes, we want to declare tax peace. People and businesses don't have to worry that the tax system will be overhauled in a rush every year. This also means that the Reform Party is against other new taxes and the reinstatement of corporate income tax."