news

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Shoppers at an Alko1000 store just on the Latvian side of the border of the dual border town of Valga-Valka
Shoppers at an Alko1000 store just on the Latvian side of the border of the dual border town of Valga-Valka Source: ERR
Business

Cross-border alcohol trade on the Estonian-Latvian border accounted for 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol excise duty revenue in 2017, data from the Latvian State Revenue Service (VID) shows.

According to the VID, excise duty paid on alcohol purchased as part of cross-border trade totaled €25.6 million, while the total amount of alcohol excise collected in Latvia during the year was €198.09 million.

The data reflects the sale of alcohol in the border towns of Valka, Ainaži, Rūjiena and Ape. In these regions, eight million liters of hard liquor and about 16 million liters of beer was sold in 2017, compared to about two million liters of strong liquor and nine million liters of beer in 2016.

The tax authority noted that the legal alcohol market expanded not just along the border last year, as the purchasing power of local residents has been high enough to ensure a slow but stable increase in alcohol sales.

While Latvia and Lithuania have roughly similar rates of excise tax on strong liquor, the Latvian rate is 1.5 times lower than that of Estonia. The excise tax on beer in Latvia is five percent lower than in Lithuania and 2.5 times lower than in Estonia.

In the first three months of 2018, Latvia's revenue from excise tax on alcoholic beverages, including beer, totaled €48.11 million, up €9.11 million on year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

cross-border tradealcohollatviaalcohol excise duty


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
14.05

Luik: Siil an important means of demonstrating deterrence

14.05

Gallery: Elina Nechayeva returns from Eurovision Song Contest

13.05

Nearly 1,700 fail to turn up for Siil

13.05

Herkel elected Free Party chair

12.05

Baltic, German foreign ministers split on Nord Stream pipeline

12.05

Cornerstone laid for Tallinn Airport's €13 million parking garage

12.05

Estonian Defence League membership exceeds 26,000

11.05

New population policy principles to be introduced in Riigikogu next week

BUSINESS
14.05

Maasikas: Planned EU agriculture, cohesion cuts too big

14.05

Estonia's 2017 gender pay gap remains at same level on year

13.05

Anvelt: Employers should continue contributing to immigration work group

12.05

Baltic, German foreign ministers split on Nord Stream pipeline

12.05

Real estate portal: Land market buoyant despite slowdown in apartments

11.05

2017 average gross monthly wages up 7.6 percent in Estonia

11.05

Simson: Two LitPol connections more reasonable in terms of cost, security

10.05

EBRD: Estonian economy to grow fastest in Baltics this year

Opinion
08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

16.04

Stepping out of her father's shadow greatest challenge facing Kaja Kallas

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
The Free Party elected Andres Herkel chairman on Saturday. May 12, 2018.

Herkel elected Free Party chair

Former Free Party chairman Andres Herkel was once again elected chairman of the opposition party with 128 votes at Saturday's general meeting.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14.05

Swedbank: Estonia's gender pay gap caused by long parental leave

14.05

Estonian National Museum wins top European award

14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

New think tank for state reform founded, to deliver proposals by November

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

14.05

Maasikas: Planned EU agriculture, cohesion cuts too big

14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

14.05

Young Russian-speakers to spend time with Võru County families this summer

14.05

Faroe Islands look to Estonian example setting up own e-government system

14.05

Estonia's Kontaveit achieves career best 26th in world tennis rankings

14.05

Luik: Siil an important means of demonstrating deterrence

14.05

Estonia's 2017 gender pay gap remains at same level on year

14.05

Gallery: Elina Nechayeva returns from Eurovision Song Contest

13.05

Nearly 1,700 fail to turn up for Siil

13.05

Anvelt: Employers should continue contributing to immigration work group

13.05

Herkel elected Free Party chair

13.05

Israel wins Eurovision, Estonia places eighth

12.05

Baltic, German foreign ministers split on Nord Stream pipeline

12.05

Cornerstone laid for Tallinn Airport's €13 million parking garage

12.05

Estonian Defence League membership exceeds 26,000

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: