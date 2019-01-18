news

Estonian child benefits may mean financial crisis for Latvian border town ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
In Valga. Image is illustrative
In Valga. Image is illustrative Source: ERR/Screen still
News

According to local media, some 1,300 of the inhabitants of Valka, the Latvian border town just across from Valga on the Estonian side, are already registered as Estonian residents. And their number is increasing.

The strategy of the residents in question is to register in Estonia and go on living in Latvia. This allows them to claim Estonian benefits and makes looking for work, while they can go on living in the significantly cheaper conditions south of the border.

As daily Lõuna-Eesti Postimees writes, it's the Estonian child benefits that make all the difference. "While in Latvia a family of five gets €134 a month from the state, in Estonia it's €500. This is an enormous difference," the paper quotes Inga Karpova, a journalist with local daily Ziemeļlatvija.

Vents Armands Krauklis, mayor of Valka, has warned on several occasions that this could eventually mean a crisis for the Latvian town. For example, the local government may eventually have trouble maintaining Valka's schools and nursery schools.

The local authorities are now trying to involve the Latvian government, having sent request to Prime Minister Māris Kučinskis already in December last year asking him to quickly resolve the situation, and also approached committee chairs of the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, Lõuna-Eesti Postimees writes.

The response, which they received on 11 January this year, couldn't have been very uplifting. In it, the Latvian ministry of finance explains to the local authorities that the law applies to all local councils evenly, which means that there won't be an exception for Valka.

Meanwhile, Ms Karpova believes the situation will continue for some time, as measures aren't currently going beyond an exchange of letters between Valka and the capital. She is a supporter of an entirely different idea, namely the creation of a cross-border municipality that would include both Valka and Valga. On the Estonian side, the mayor of Valga as well as Estonian MEP Igor Gräzin among others have expressed their support of the idea.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

latviavalgavalkachild benefitsvents armands krauklis


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
17.01

Justice ministry: Hard Brexit would not mean new tourist visa requirements

17.01

Facebook closes 365 pages, accounts associated with Sputnik

17.01

Foreign minister briefs government on preparations for no-deal Brexit

17.01

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

17.01

Estonia 200 unveils its full election candidate list

17.01

Estonian language and cultural centre opens in Tallinn

16.01

Ombudsman: Kaalep use of psedonyms constitutes fraudulent activity

16.01

Riigikogu foreign affairs head proposes extension to UK EU withdrawal date

Opinion
10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
15.01

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

15.01

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

14.01

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg

14.01

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
14:35

Tallinna TV to take politics show off air during election period

13:07

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

12:15

Eesti Energia subsidiary to lay off 146 employees at Narva power stations

11:37

Number of start-up visa applications more than doubles in 2018

10:46

Estonian child benefits may mean financial crisis for Latvian border town

09:48

Gallery: Belgian contingent arrives in Estonia, joins NATO battle group

08:52

Ten parties, 18 independents registered for 2019 general election

17.01

Yana Toom-authored report slamming Council of EU wins parliament majority

17.01

Rural affairs minister to meet Merkel, other EU ministers in Berlin

17.01

Justice ministry: Hard Brexit would not mean new tourist visa requirements

17.01

Facebook closes 365 pages, accounts associated with Sputnik

17.01

Foreign minister briefs government on preparations for no-deal Brexit

17.01

Richness of Life to hand in candidate list by Thursday deadline

17.01

Socialite Anu Saagim throws in lot with Green Party

17.01

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

17.01

Estonia 200 unveils its full election candidate list

17.01

Estonian language and cultural centre opens in Tallinn

16.01

Ombudsman: Kaalep use of psedonyms constitutes fraudulent activity

16.01

Riigikogu foreign affairs head proposes extension to UK EU withdrawal date

16.01

EKRE election candidate admits fake social media accounts, article pen name

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: