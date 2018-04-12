news

Estonian alcohol producers: Sales on Latvian border double in first quarter

Shoppers at an Alko1000 store just on the Latvian side of the border of the dual border town of Valga-Valka.
Source: (ERR)
In the first three months of 2018, more than twice as much alcohol was sold on the Latvian-Estonian border than during the same period last year, it can be seen from the sales figures of alcohol producers and importers.

While in the first quarter of 2017 nearly 2.8 million liters of alcoholic beverages were sold on the Latvian border, this figure had increased by 6.6 million, more than doubling the total volume, the Estonian Food Industry Association said.

The association collected the sales results of alcohol producers and importers in the first quarter, which show that while a total of 1.9 million liters of beer was sold on the Latvian border in the first quarter of 2017, this year's first quarter total increased to 4.5 million. The sales of hard liquor, meanwhile, increased from 490,000 to 600,000 liters.

According to association chair Sirje Potisepp, the border sales of alcohol continue to grow, which is why excise duty rates should be lowered to prevent health and monetary damage increasing.

The increase in border sales has also had a negative impact on excise duty receipts. According to a forecast of the Ministry of Finance, the state expects alcohol excise duty receipts to total €333 million this year and €353.7 million next year. Based on real sales numbers, however, alcohol producers and importers forecast that receipts are to total €223 million this year and €212 million next year.

The association collected data from the parent companies of alcohol producers and importers that regularly collect sales data from their members.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

ministry of financecross-border tradealcohol


