Superalko, Cityalko parent company 2018 profits up nearly ninefold

The 2018 consolidated net profit of Aldar Eesti OÜ, the parent company of Superalko and Cityalko alcohol stores, increased 8.7-fold on year to €4.3 million.

At the same time, the company's sales revenue grew 8.4 percent to €89.3 million, it appears from the consolidated annual report of Aldar Eesti.

In 2018, the company opened one new Cityalko store in Tallinn's Lasnamäe District. Last year, a related company, Aldar Poland sp. z.o.o., was founded, in which Aldar Eesti acquired a 50 percent holding. Aldar Eesti also acquired a full holding in subsidiary Aldar Latvia SIA in September.

This year, the company intends to remain in its current market segments and maintain and grow stores' revenues, customer base and market share.



"The goal is to negotiate more effectively with suppliers to obtain more favorable wholesale purchase prices of goods and better payment terms, which help to better organize the company's liquidity management," the company's management said in its annual report.

Last year, the company employed an average workforce of 381 people, with payroll expenses amounting to €3.7 million. In 2017, the total salary of 389 employees amounted to €3.3 million.

Aldar Eesti OÜ owns 13 food stores and 21 shops specializing in the sale of alcohol, as well as Sadama Turg, Kai Kohvik, Kochi Trahter and Kochi Kohvituba in Tallinn's port area.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!