ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

July annual inflation above EU average ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Source: Karin Koppel
Economy

Estonia's annual inflation in July totaled 2 percent, coming in above the EU average, however it still ranked below that of 11 other member states.

The annual inflation rate in the euro area was 1 percent in July, down from 1.3 percent in June. EU inflation increased 1.4 percent on year in July, down from 1.6 percent in June. A year earlier, the rate was 2.2 percent in the euro area and the EU as a whole alike, it appears from figures published by Eurostat.

The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania at 4.1 percent, Hungary at 3.3 percent, and Latvia and Slovakia at 3 percent each.

The lowest annual rates, meanwhile, were registered in Portugal at -0.7 percent, Cyprus at 0.1 percent, and Italy at 0.3 percent, followed by Denmark and Greece at 0.4 percent each.

Of Estonia's neighbors, the annual inflation rate was 2.5 percent in Lithuania, 1 percent in Finland and 1.5 percent in Sweden.

Last month, the biggest contributor to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services, which increased the figure by 0.53 percentage points, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco, which increased the figure by 0.37 percentage points, non-energy industrial goods, by 0.08  percentage points, and energy, by 0.05 percentage points.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eurostatinflation


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Government crisis
11:01
09:22
12:40
14:37
16:19
11:21
14:37
11:18
10:24
08:54
Reactions
19:07
12:37
11:20
Background
14:42
14:47
MORE NEWS
17.08

Situation complicated but not crisis, says premier after Helme meeting

16.08

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

16.08

Eesti Energia redundancies may be fewer than projected

16.08

MEP: Attempt to fire police chief latest compromise of country's integrity

16.08

First high-level official visit from India brings vice president to Tallinn

Opinion
Business
12.08

Statistics: Registered unemployment stands at 4.9 percent in July

12.08

Competition Authority: Hospitals should be able to import all medicines

12.08

Business chiefs say Mart Helme foreign labor legal amends ineffective

11.08

Mining, energy trade unions planning picket in Tallinn

11.08

Prices of alcoholic beverages in Latvian stores not dropping yet

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:44

July annual inflation above EU average

17:22

SDE backs Reform's planned no-confidence motion against Ratas

16:17

Head of Simson cabinet at European Commission to be announced within month

15:22

Gallery: Estonian prime ministers get together at Stenbock House

14:24

Kallas: We're prepared to cooperate, but ball in Ratas' court

13:16

Nothing illegal in forcing police chief out, says Helme

12:03

Water companies request exemption from fuel biocomponent requirement

11:01

Kaljulaid, Ratas to meet Monday evening

10:18

Broadway director writes musical about Singing Revolution

09:22

Papers: Ratas too accommodating dealing with EKRE

09:10

Kaia Kanepi qualifies in Bronx Open

18.08

Law change to award vocational higher education graduates bachelor degrees

18.08

Over half-dozen former interior ministers call for Mart Helme resignation

18.08

Reform in knots, I just want return to normality, says prime minister

17.08

I won't go against my party, says Centre MEP

17.08

Reform wants Ratas no-confidence vote before Riigikogu summer break ends

17.08

Interior ministry says didn't intend to mislead daily on police staff cuts

17.08

Situation complicated but not crisis, says premier after Helme meeting

16.08

Opinion: With Helmes staying on, Ratas losing last bit of credibility

16.08

RIA: More cyber incidents than average registered in July

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: