ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Almost 12,000 job vacancies in third quarter ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Photo is illustrative .
Photo is illustrative . Source: Press materials
News

There were over 11,000 job vacancies in the third quarter of 2019 following a trend which has kept labor market vacancies above 10,000 since early 2017, newly released data from Statistics Estonia show.

In total there were 11,892 job vacancies throughout the country in July, August, and September.

The number of job vacancies increased by 4 percent compared to the third quarter of 2018 and by 6 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019.

The total number of vacant and occupied posts was 609,126, which is nearly 0.3 percent less than in the previous quarter.

The economic activities of manufacturing (18%), wholesale and retail trade (15%) and education (10%) have the largest shares in the total number of posts.

Manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade and education are also the biggest employers in Estonia. In the third quarter of 2019, there were 2,050 job vacancies in wholesale and retail trade, 1,473 job vacancies in education and 1,407 job vacancies in manufacturing. These activities were followed by public administration and defence with 1,125 vacant posts.

The share of job vacancies in the total number of posts was 2 percent in the 3rd quarter of 2019, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than in the 3rd quarter of 2018.

The rate of job vacancies was highest in information and communication (3.1 percent) and in public administration and defence (2.9 percent), and lowest in mining and quarrying and real estate activities (both 0.2 percent).

Vacant posts in the public sector accounted for 31 percent of all job vacancies. The rate of job vacancies was highest in municipal institutions and enterprises (2.7 percent). In state institutions and enterprises, the rate was 2.2 percent, and in enterprises owned by Estonian and foreign private entities, 1.6 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

Most of the vacant posts were in Harju County (75%), including Tallinn (63%), followed by Tartu County (8 percent) and Pärnu County (3%). The rate of job vacancies was highest in Harju (2.6 percent) and Võru (1.8 percent) counties and lowest in Hiiu (0.2 percent) and Lääne-Viru (0.5 percent) counties. 

Labour turnover amounted to nearly 118,000 in the third quarter of 2019, increasing by 18 percent on the same period of the previous year and by 2 percent on the previous quarter.

Both the number of employees hired and the number of employees who left their job remained highest in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction.

The number of job vacancies remains over 10,000. Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:15

Security adviser to PM: We have never considered a plan B

15:07

Major European money laundering swoop uncovers dozens of suspects

14:32

Foundation launched to support Tartu's capital of culture 2024 planning

14:10

Consumer price index increased by 1.8 percent in November

13:33

No further Listeria bacteria found at meat-packers Oskari Lihatööstus

12:36

Former prime minister: Politicians do not have a clear goal

12:01

Wind farm developers holding joint press conference

11:34

Saaremaa to contribute €150,000 to Kuressaare-Stockholm summer flight plan

10:59

Wolves kill close to 20 dogs in recent months

10:28

Twenty people infected with Listeria bacteria in 2019, says health board

10:05

Statistics: Almost 12,000 job vacancies in third quarter

09:40

Defense forces to carry out exercise at Toompea on Friday evening

09:11

Gallery: Library opened in Viimsi shopping center

08:46

Foreign minister: Occupation and human rights violations must end

08:22

Gallery: Mythical creatures on display at Gingerbread Mania 2019

05.12

Foreign minister: early release of traitor incomprehensible

05.12

Government marks University of Tartu centennial with special session

05.12

Rural affairs ministry: no bugging device found in former minister's office

05.12

Agu Leinfeld: Let us have an internet-free day in Estonia

05.12

Mart Järvik's letter to Helme about alleged eavesdropping

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: