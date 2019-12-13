ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tax Board: Registering construction site workers backs honest competition ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
MTA official Oscar Õun on Terevisioon.
MTA official Oscar Õun on Terevisioon. Source: ERR
News

The implementation of a requirement to keep direct records of workers on construction sites is necessary to reduce the amount of cash wages, or envelope wages, as well as ensure honest competition in the construction field, said Oscar Õun, head of the Tax Audit Department at the Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

"Envelope wages are the most widespread type of tax evasion in Estonia, where resulting lost tax revenue amounts to €80 million per year," Õun said in an interview on ETV morning program Terevisioon on Friday.

According to the tax board, lost tax revenue in construction alone totals some €20 million per year.

"In the case of one in four construction companies, our risk analysis points toward envelope wages," Õun said. "Honest companies have a difficult time competing in such an environment."

According to the MTA official, Estonia is the only country in the region that does not require the registration of employees directly on the construction site level.
The tax board finds that the expenditure made for the registration of people on site at a limited-access construction site should be around €1,000 per month in size for a single contractor, and that this should be done electronically.

The MTA, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Labour Inspectorate are interested in combating VAT evasion, the illegal use of foreign labor and the payment of envelope wages in the construction sector. A new plan dedicated to this fight will require all bigger construction sites to register anyone who comes on site and submit information about their time spent on site to a central state database.

Construction companies fear, however, that the registration of all employees at a construction site isn't proportional or reasonable, as construction sites are large and don't always include gates.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

wagestax and customs boardcash wages
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
14:22

'Disco Elysium' scoops up four wins at Game Awards in LA

13:43

Political scientist: Johnson's election win stemmed from Brexit fatigue

13:14

Tallinn City Council's budget adopted with €60 million increase

12:42

Estonian film streaming website launched

12:26

Prime minister congratulates Boris Johnson on election victory

11:46

Food Bank gifted refrigerated truck, can deliver to more in need

11:16

Tax Board: Registering construction site workers backs honest competition

10:48

Pavilion in Tallinn's Tammsaare Park to open in February

10:24

Statistics: Average GDP gap between Harju County and Estonia decreasing

09:55

Poll: Järvik scandal didn't weaken support for Ratas as prime minister

09:23

Bank of Estonia: People's payment habits largely unchanged, cash used less

08:31

Kaljulaid discusses UN Security Council at Warsaw Leaders' Forum

12.12

Estonian farmers: EU Green Deal can't entail unfair competition

12.12

Riigikogu to discuss pharmacy reform abolition next week

12.12

Internal security reserve more expensive than planned

12.12

E-election taskforce report complete, includes 25 improvement proposals

12.12

Approximately 50 people die each year in accidental fires

12.12

Gallery: First refugee Christmas bazaar takes place in Tallinn

12.12

Analysis: Hiring in Estonia hit new record in 2019

12.12

Finance minister: Construction of new oil refinery to begin in 2021

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: