Finnair to add more flights to Tallinn-Helsinki route next year

Finnish flag-carrier airline Finnair is adding two new departures to its summer 2020 Tallinn-Helsinki schedule, bringing the total number of flights between the two capital cities per week to 58.

Some changes will also be made to other departures in the flight schedule in order to ensure better connectivity and remaining on schedule, Finnair said.

The updated flight schedule is good news for Estonians, who connect via Helsinki Airport to Europe, Asia as well as the U.S. One new flight will be added on Saturday mornings beginning March 28, 2020, the first day of next year's summer season.

Finnair will operate a total of 58 flights per week between Tallinn and Helsinki: nine per day on weekdays, seven on Saturdays, and six on Sundays.

During the peak summer season, from June 18 through Aug. 9, when demand for business flights is less stable, Finnair will decrease its number of flights somewhat to 46 per week. During this period, however, the airline will add a departure on Friday night.

In addition to Tallinn, Finnair also flies from Tartu to Helsinki six times per week.

The Finnish airline operates its flights to and from Estonia with Norwegian ATR-type aircraft. All of its ATR planes are currently being renovated at the maintenance hangars of the Tallinn-based Magnetic MRO. Work on the planes will continue through spring 2020, by which time all of the aircraft will have received revamped interiors and the latest Finnair livery.

