Finnair to launch direct flights from Tallinn to Lapland this winter

Beginning this December, Finnish flag carrier airline Finnair will begin offering weekly direct flights from Tallinn to Lapland's Kittilä Airport during the winter season.

"Lapland is known for its multitude of winter pastime opportunities, from skiing, fishing and observing the Northern Lights to dogsled safaris and sleigh rides with reindeer," Arunas Skuja, general manager for the Baltics and Eastern Europe at Finnair, said in a press release. "Finnair is pleased to be the first air carrier to launch direct flights from Lapland to Tallinn."

Finnair's weekly flights between Tallinn and Kittilä are to take place on Fridays from Dec. 14 through March 29, 2019, departing Kittilä Airport at 8:15 a.m. and arriving in Tallinn at 9:55 a.m. before departing from Tallinn Airport at 10:45 a.m. and arriving in Kittilä at 12:25 p.m.

The new seasonal route will be served by an Airbus A320.

This upcoming 2018/2019 season, Finnair is to increase the total number of seats on its flights to Lapland about 15 percent to 480,000.