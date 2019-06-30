Air Baltic paints Airbus A220-300 in Estonian colors

To celebrate its good performance in the Estonian market, Latvian carrier Air Baltic has had one of its Airbus A220-300 aircraft, YL-CSJ, painted in the colors of the Estonian flag, and named it Tallinn.

The new livery of the aircraft was completed at Magnetic MRO's facilities at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport last weekend, Air Baltic said.

Martin Gauss, CEO of Air Baltic, said that his airline sees very strong demand in the Estonian market, and that he expects the number of passengers from Estonia on Air Baltic flights to continue to grow.

"The Air Baltic team is honored to present a special gift to its Estonian passengers. Now we are bringing the name of Estonia across the world as the colors of the Estonian flag will proudly wave above our heads high in the skies," Gauss said.

In the first five months of 2019, Air Baltic carried over 210,000 passengers to and from Estonia, 32 percent more than during the same period last year.

Following growing local demand, Air Baltic has recently increased its presence at Tallinn by adding more direct destinations from Tallinn Airport. After launching three new direct routes this year, Air Baltic now offers 12 direct flights from Tallinn.

As of June, Air Baltic has also based two of its Airbus A220-300 in Tallinn.

Air Baltic was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian government, which holds 80.05 percent of the stock, while Danish businessman Lars Thuesen holds around 20 percent through Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA, which in turn he owns. Air Baltic's fleet consists of 39 aircraft, including 19 Airbus A220-300, eight Boeing 737, and 12 Bombardier Q400 Next Gen.

