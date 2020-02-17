ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Additional flight to Helsinki planned from Tartu Airport ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Tartu Airport.
Tartu Airport. Source: Tartu Airport
News

Plans are being discussed to add an additional flight from Tartu Aiport to Helsinki at a more convenient time, but there is little interest in restarting departures to Riga, the Mayor of Tartu said.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klass said it is seen as a priority for Finnair to add new flights to the route and the city could help support this.

"To have another trip would open up new opportunities for our tourists, be more tourist friendly in terms of their time and give them the opportunity to fly from Helsinki in both European and transatlantic terms," ​​Klaas said.

Flights currently leave Tartu at 5.30 a.m. and then return around midnight. In previous years, AirBaltic operated a Tartu-Riga route but Klaas says there is no interest from the airline in restarting it.

"Airbaltic is now saying their priority is Tallinn Airport, and clearly they want to pick up more business of the airlines that have left the market here in the Nordic region," he said.

Eero Pärgmäe, Business Development and Commercial Director at Tallinn Airport, explained why the route between Tartu and Riga has not been reopened. "Firstly, the distance is not very long, and secondly, Riga's home carrier, Airbaltic, has aircraft that are a bit too large to fly this distance," he said.

Pärgmäe believes new routes from Tartu will open in the near future, possibly to Stockholm or other destinations.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tartuhelsinkiair baltic
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:10

Overproduction of natural gas drives prices to record low

14:38

Kontaveit and Kanepi both drop two places in WTA rankings

14:16

80 reported accidents in Tallinn's public transport last year

13:47

Estonian Defense League marks 30th annviersary since restoration

13:18

Opinion: President Kersti Kaljulaid as the new opposition

12:51

Riigikogu state budget committee to scrutinize government investments

12:26

Prosecutor General: Conditions for early release should be tightened

11:57

Ceremony marks anniversary of the end of the Soviet-Afghan war

11:21

Additional flight to Helsinki planned from Tartu Airport

11:04

Storm leaves close to 5,000 households without power Monday morning Updated

10:57

Teachers unions flag shortage crisis and issues with education ministry

10:28

Spot checks on apartment houses uncover grave fire safety infringements

10:08

50 children diagnosed with cancer in Estonia every year

09:44

Reinsalu: There is no alternative to transatlantic cooperation

09:23

Security expert in Munich: NATO deterrence necessary

08:59

President in Munich: China now overshadows Russia

08:42

Storms bring island ferry cancellations Sunday evening, Monday

16.02

Reinsalu hopes to sign double taxation agreement with Jordan

16.02

Janar Holm: What happened to a comprehensible state budget?

16.02

Eesti Laul finalists chosen

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: