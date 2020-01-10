Increase in passengers flying Tartu-Helsinki route in 2019

The number of passengers flying on the Tartu - Helsinki route increased last year, Tartu Postimees reported on Friday, and totalled almost 28,000.

In total 27,871 passengers flew on the route between southern Estonia and the Finnish capital last year, an increase from 25,530 in 2018, but the figure was smaller compared to 2016 and 2017.

The average annual occupancy of a 68-seat aircraft was nearly 64 percent, the paper said.

In the spring of 2018, Finnair started to keep their planes overnight at Tartu allowing for an early flight at 5.20 a.m. and an additional flight at 11.45 p.m, and these new flights have seen an increase in passengers. Currently, there are two flights a day from the airport Monday to Saturday, previously times were more suitable for tourists.

Tartu and Tallinn Airport, who run Tartu Airport, would like to see more departures in the future to both Helsinki and new destinations such as Kuressaare or Stockholm.

