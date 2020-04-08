Estonia signs contract for development of NATO Cyber Range command platform

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
The Estonian Center for Defense Investment (ECDI). Source: Ardi Hallismaa
The Estonian Center for Defense Investment (ECDI) has concluded a framework agreement with Guardtime OÜ and GT Cyber Technologies OÜ, the object of which is to develop an automated command and development platform for the NATO Cyber Range over a period of four years.

This platform is expected to exponentially improve the resources required for preparing and carrying out cyber training exercises, the ECDI said in a press release.

"Operated by the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), the NATO Cyber Range facilitates the largest internal joint exercises and offers cyber training for experts from Estonia, its allies and partners, which in turn ensures better preparedness for cyberattacks, thereby increasing our own cyberspace deterrence capabilities as well as the capabilities of our allies," said Ministry of Defense Cyber Policy Department director Andri Rebane. "Automation provides the opportunity to reduce manpower resources required to carry out large-scale supranational training exercises, with the development enabling the reuse of the necessary IT components."

"Cyberdefense is part of NATO's core mission of collective defense, and Estonian companies have once again proven that Estonia is a cyber state and there are no such complex and unsolvable cyber projects that cannot be implemented," added Priit Soosaar, strategic category manager (C4I, Cyber and Radars) for the ECDI.

The recently concluded agreement involves the first phase of development, with the ECDI set to announce procurements soon for the next phase of development, the implementation of which will result in NATO's Cyber Range becoming fully operational in summer 2021.

A total of six applications for participation in the international procurement were received: three from Estonian companies, and the remainder from Poland, Spain and Portugal.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

natoguardtimecyberdefenseestonian center for defense investmentcyber rangegt cyber technologies
