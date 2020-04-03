ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee issues statement on EU and NATO unity ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The multi-party Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu at a meeting last month.
The multi-party Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu at a meeting last month. Source: Erik Peinar, riigikogu
News

The Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee has adopted a statement in support of the unity of the European Union and NATO, and the solidarity between member states, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement follows:

The unity of the EU and NATO makes it easier to overcome the crisis.

The current situation is one of the greatest challenges in the history of the EU and its member states. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu is happy to note that, in recent weeks, the EUand its institution have comprehended the depth of the crisis, and have increased their proactivity and decisiveness in combating the spread and the consequences of coronavirus COVID-19.

We acknowledge and support the joint efforts of the EU in public health, scientific research, the economy and other spheres that are critical under the circumstances of the ongoing crisis. We welcome North Macedonia as a new NATO member state, and we underline the importance of the open doors policy in ensuring the viability of the EU and NATO.

For Estonia, membership of the EU and NATO has been invaluable for both our security and economic development. Protection of the value space of the west has to be the priority of the allies today. Protection of dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the principle of the rule of law and human rights is essential. The EU must jointly resist all attempts to use a state of emergency to restrict the freedoms and the rights of its citizens.

Since its accession (in 2004-ed.), Estonia has been a reliable and constructive member state and cooperation partner of the EU and NATO, and we wish to be that also in the future. The present challenge is complicated for all our partners and allies, but when we rely on strong trans-Atlantic relations, hardships can be overcome faster through common efforts and coordinated cooperation.

Prior to adopting the statement, the committee heard an overview about the emergency situation measures taken in the U.K. by Estonian ambassador to that country, Tiina Intelmann, a report on Estonia's activities as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council by Permanent Representative of Estonia to the UN Sven Jürgenson, and a survey of the situation in Hungary by Estonian Ambassador to Hungary Kristi Karelsohn.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natoeuriigikoguestonia in natoriigikogu foreign affairs committeeestonian in the eucoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus crisis
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:06

Estonian sports to receive €3 million aid package from state

16:44

Hundrds of sports coaches get no state support after coronavirus job losses

16:23

Health Board starts Prangli island medical brigade

16:03

Estonia contributing to new EU Libya mission

15:46

Head of EAS: Even a strong fish cannot live for two hours in the sun

15:16

Statistics Estonia: Mobility has decreased during the emergency situation

14:57

Weapons permit validity to be extended through end of emergency situation

14:39

More digital solutions can be used in criminal proceedings

14:14

Did you write it correctly? The text for this year's e-dictation exercise

14:03

Health Board: Coronavirus cases to reach peak by end of next week

13:58

ETV will broadcast special program to replace Eurovision Song Contest

13:42

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee issues statement on EU and NATO unity

13:22

This year's Spring Storm military exercise scaled down

12:54

New four-lane road section of Tartu highway opened to traffic in August

12:29

Kohtla-Järve city government closed after chair tests coronavirus-positive

12:26

Health Board: 103 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, total 961

12:11

Farmer: Agriculture labor shortage cannot be solved by hiring city workers

11:47

Passenger ferries to Finland continue to next week as restrictions held up

11:28

National Opera to broadcast performances online from Saturday

11:04

Aab: Local governments to receive €130 million from supplementary budget

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: