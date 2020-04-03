Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee issues statement on EU and NATO unity

The statement follows:

The unity of the EU and NATO makes it easier to overcome the crisis.

The current situation is one of the greatest challenges in the history of the EU and its member states. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu is happy to note that, in recent weeks, the EUand its institution have comprehended the depth of the crisis, and have increased their proactivity and decisiveness in combating the spread and the consequences of coronavirus COVID-19.

We acknowledge and support the joint efforts of the EU in public health, scientific research, the economy and other spheres that are critical under the circumstances of the ongoing crisis. We welcome North Macedonia as a new NATO member state, and we underline the importance of the open doors policy in ensuring the viability of the EU and NATO.

For Estonia, membership of the EU and NATO has been invaluable for both our security and economic development. Protection of the value space of the west has to be the priority of the allies today. Protection of dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the principle of the rule of law and human rights is essential. The EU must jointly resist all attempts to use a state of emergency to restrict the freedoms and the rights of its citizens.

Since its accession (in 2004-ed.), Estonia has been a reliable and constructive member state and cooperation partner of the EU and NATO, and we wish to be that also in the future. The present challenge is complicated for all our partners and allies, but when we rely on strong trans-Atlantic relations, hardships can be overcome faster through common efforts and coordinated cooperation.