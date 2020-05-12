ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia to seek money for coronavirus-related expenses from EU fund ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Euros (photo is illustrative).
Euros (photo is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian government has tasked the Ministry of Finance with submitting an application to the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) for the allocation of money to Estonia to cover the costs of the public health emergency caused by the novel coronavirus.

Depending on the amount of funds to be received, EUSF monies can be used if possible to cover the costs of procurements of personal protective equipment (PPE) by the Ministry of Finance, the Government Office and the Ministry of Social Affairs, spokespeople for the government said on Tuesday.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance and the State Shared Service Center were also tasked with establishing a management and control system for the administration and control of these resources and to appoint responsible institutions.

The application for aid from the EUSF must be submitted to the European Commission no later than June 4. The application must detail all costs incurred by the state in connection with the emergency situation.

The EUSF was established in 2002 to respond to major natural disasters and express European solidarity to disaster-stricken regions within Europe. The fund was created in reaction to severe floods in Central Europe in summer 2002. Since then, it has been used to respond to 80 disasters, covering a range of different catastrophic events including floods, forest fires, earthquakes, storms and drought. Thus far, a total of 24 different European countries have been supported in the total amount of over €5 billion.

In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Commission expanded the scope of the EUSF as of April 1 to encompass major public health emergencies.

The European Commission will collect applications of all member states by June 24 and assess them together in order to ensure the equal treatment of all member states. The Commission will then propose an amount of aid to the European Parliament and the Council, who must approve it.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of financeeuropean unioncoronaviruscovid-19eu solidarity fund
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:06

Trade unions: To maintain jobs, wage compensation must continue

19:32

Estonia to seek money for coronavirus-related expenses from EU fund

19:04

Allow hospital, care home visitors from June 1, says research council

18:39

PPA, Merko sign contract for eastern border construction

18:14

Environmental compliance behind highest fuel prices in the Baltics

17:41

Free movement between Baltic states to be restored Friday

17:12

Bolt electric scooter rentals coming to Tartu

16:41

Freight rail carrier Operail earns a profit in 2019

16:09

Tallinn Day expanded to three-day online event starting Wednesday

15:40

TÜ monitoring study: No widespread coronavirus infection in Estonia

15:12

Government rejects EAL's funding request for organizing a WRC test rally

14:43

All schools have changed their entrance exams dates and formats

14:16

Major event attendance in July, August to be capped at 1,000

13:51

Reform Party: Foreign workers could stay in Estonia until end of year

13:21

Organizations: Estonian government shale oil goals contradict EU agreements

12:53

Raamatukodu bookstore at T1 Mall of Tallinn to close permanently

12:26

Secretary of State finds no fault with crisis situation bill

11:55

Ratas on 'Ringvaade': Businesses, people of Saaremaa waiting for visitors

11:38

Less than one-fifth of high school graduates to not take state exam

11:07

Five new coronavirus cases reported in Estonia

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: