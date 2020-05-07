Slovenian president's message in Estonian: We will win this battle together

Slovenian president Borut Pahor extended greetings to Estonia in clear Estonian, wishing the country good luck in the fight against the coronavirus.

"As the Slovenian president, speaking on behalf of the Slovenian people, I wish to express strong solidarity in our common battle against the coronavirus. Please accept our strong admiration for the Estonian people, who have demonstrated determination, courage, and stayed hopeful in these challenging times," Pahor spoke.

"We empathize with your sorrow and hope that you overcome the crisis soon. In cooperation with other EU members and nations we will win this battle together. We believe that everything will ultimately work out well," he added.

Pahor spoke after the EU-Western Balkans summit that took place on Wednesday via video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attended by heads of state or government from EU member states and leaders from the six Western Balkans partners: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo.

At the summit EU leaders reaffirmed their unequivocal support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans. The EU leaders also stressed the importance of good neighbourly relations, regional stability, and mutual cooperation. This includes implementing bilateral agreements in good faith and with tangible results, including the Prespa Agreement with Greece and the Treaty on Good Neighbourly Relations with Bulgaria.

The EU has mobilised a package of over €3.3 billion to the benefit of the Western Balkans to support the health sector, to support social and economic recovery and provide assistance through the European Investment Bank, as well as Micro-Financial Assistance.